STRADVISION Approaches 5 million Unit Milestone, Marking a Year of Significant Global Commercial Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea and SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global pioneer in AI-powered vision perception technology, today announced that cumulative commercial production deployments of its flagship perception software, SVNet, have approached 5 million units worldwide. This milestone follows a year of sustained growth and the successful execution of large-scale production programs for the global automotive market.

The 2025 fiscal year marked a defining chapter in STRADVISION's commercial trajectory. Over the past 12 months, the company rapidly scaled SVNet deployment across global vehicle programs, reinforcing its position as a widely adopted perception solution in the automotive ecosystem. This surge reflects the industry-wide pivot toward STRADVISION's high-efficiency AI architecture, now integrated across a vast range of vehicle platforms and geographic regions.

This commercial surge is fueled by three core pillars:

The successful transition of long-term vision into real-world production across diverse global vehicle lineups. Execution at Scale: A proven capacity to rapidly deploy and sustain multiple high-volume programs for premier automotive partners.

A proven capacity to rapidly deploy and sustain multiple high-volume programs for premier automotive partners. The New Architectural Standard: The accelerating selection of SVNet as the core perception engine for next-generation, software-defined vehicles.

"Approaching 5 million units is a clear indication that SVNet has become a trusted and essential component in the global automotive ecosystem," said Philip Vidal, Chief Business Officer of STRADVISION. "With the 2027 launch of SVNet MultiVision Gen 2, we are leveraging this proven foundation to deliver the optimal balance of performance, flexibility, and efficiency that the next generation of autonomy demands."

SVNet's commercial success is driven by its ultra-lightweight, high-performance AI architecture, engineered to deliver real-time perception with minimal computational overhead and optimized for deployment across a wide range of automotive SoCs, enabling robust performance even on cost- and power-constrained platforms.

Building on this foundation, STRADVISION is advancing its multi-year innovation roadmap with the development of SVNet MultiVision Gen 2, a next-generation perception platform scheduled for commercial launch in 2027, designed to scale from Level 2 driver assistance to Level 4 autonomous driving with expanded camera coverage, HD-mapless operation, and support for next-generation AI models.

With cumulative deployments now nearing five million vehicles globally, STRADVISION continues to strengthen its position as a trusted, long-term perception technology partner, accelerating the path toward safer, smarter, and more autonomous mobility.

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for vehicles. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making Autonomous Driving and ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category), and 2025 Top SME Innovator by CLEPA for Breakthrough AI 3D Perception Network Technology. In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

