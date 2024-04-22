STRADVISION Accelerates Digital Innovation for Optimal AI Learning Resource Management

Not only to enhance cost management and efficiency but also to deliver tangible benefits to customers in terms of time and service quality

SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a leader in the automotive technology sector, is intensifying its pursuit of digital innovation to streamline the management of AI learning resources, leveraging its existing assets.

Central to this endeavor is the strategic optimization of core resources, including servers, storage, and networking, aimed at maximizing cost-effectiveness. Through meticulous resource optimization, STRADVISION is poised to elevate resource utilization rates, enabling scalable and efficient operations.

A pivotal element in this digital transformation is the adoption of containerization, offering seamless scalability and future cloud migration. Leveraging cutting-edge container technology, powered by the Enterprise Kubernetes Management Platform, SUSE's Rancher, STRADVISION has revolutionized GPU resource allocation, ensuring dynamic distribution to developers on demand. This approach not only augments GPU utilization but also delivers substantial cost savings to customers.

The importance of speed is underscored, with immediate service provision and tailored solutions catering to customer needs. By adeptly managing containers, STRADVISION guarantees stable services while minimizing personnel requirements.

Jack Sim, CTO of STRADVISION, remarked, "Efficient resource management is pivotal in propelling digital transformation. Through our innovative initiatives, we aim not only to enhance cost management and efficiency but also to deliver tangible benefits to customers in terms of time and service quality."

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

SOURCE StradVision