STRADVISION Announces Multi-Year Collaboration with AMD to Advance AI-Powered Vision Perception for Next-Generation Autonomous Vehicles

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global leader in AI-based vision perception technology, today announced a multi-year collaboration with AMD to redefine the future of perception in advanced autonomous driving.

At CES 2026, the companies will showcase STRADVISION's latest MultiVision software running on the AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series Gen 2 VEK385 Evaluation Kit, demonstrating real-time, multi-camera perception capabilities for next-generation vehicles. The live demo highlights how STRADVISION's latest deep learning-based software stack leverages AMD automotive-grade AI compute to deliver breakthrough performance, scalability, and energy efficiency.

This collaboration brings together STRADVISION's award-winning SVNet and MultiVision perception software with cutting-edge AMD automotive SoCs, creating a powerful, production-ready platform for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers worldwide. By tightly integrating STRADVISION's perception stack with the AMD AI-optimized compute architecture, the collaboration accelerates the deployment of advanced perception systems, setting new standards for safety, efficiency, and intelligence on the road.

"Showcasing STRADVISION's MultiVision software on the AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 VEK385 at CES 2026 represents a pivotal step toward realizing the future of intelligent mobility," said Philip Vidal, Chief Business Officer at STRADVISION. "By combining AMD's cutting-edge compute technology with STRADVISION's production-proven perception software, we're setting a new benchmark for real-time, high-performance perception that empowers automakers to accelerate the path to safer autonomous vehicles."

As vehicle architecture evolves toward higher autonomy and software-defined systems, the demand for power-efficient, scalable AI processing continues to grow. STRADVISION and AMD are co-optimizing advanced perception features, such as object and pedestrian detection, lane and free-space recognition, and environmental understanding, to enhance both performance and thermal efficiency in autonomous driving systems up to Level 4.

"The AMD VEK385 Evaluation Kit offers the performance and flexibility automakers need for the next era of AI-driven perception," said Paul Zoratti, Fellow and Chief Automotive System Architect at AMD. "Our collaboration with STRADVISION demonstrates how optimized software and hardware integration can unlock safer, smarter, and more adaptive vehicles."

The combined solution enables automotive customers to:

Accelerate time-to-market with pre-integrated, production-ready AI perception software and hardware

Reduce system complexity and power consumption while maintaining high compute performance

Enhance safety and reliability with proven perception capabilities validated for real-world driving scenarios

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment from STRADVISION and AMD to advancing AI-powered perception and software-defined mobility, paving the way for the next generation of intelligent vehicles.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

