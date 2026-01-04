STRADVISION and AMD Demonstrate Multi-Camera Perception on AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series Gen 2 Adaptive SoC at CES 2026

SVNet MultiVision Showcased on AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series Gen 2 adaptive SoC as a Scalable Reference for Multi-Camera Perception

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global leader in AI-based vision perception technology for autonomous driving, today announced a joint demonstration with AMD at CES 2026, showcasing STRADVISION's SVNet MultiVision perception software running on the AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series Gen 2 adaptive system-on-chip (SoC) platform, demonstrated using the AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series Gen 2 VEK385 Evaluation Kit as a technical reference environment.

The demonstration will be presented at the AMD booth as a board-level reference implementation, highlighting multi-camera perception capabilities enabled by STRADVISION's SVNet MultiVision software and high-performance, AI-optimized AMD compute architecture.

Multi-Camera Perception on AMD High-Performance Compute

The CES 2026 demo features SVNet MultiVision, STRADVISION's perception software designed to support simultaneous, synchronized processing of multiple camera streams for advanced ADAS and automated driving use cases. Running on the AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 platform, the demo illustrates how STRADVISION's software scales across heterogeneous compute resources to deliver high-throughput, real-time perception performance.

Continued Collaboration Between STRADVISION and AMD

The CES 2026 showcase builds on ongoing and expanding collaboration between STRADVISION and AMD, following their initial joint demonstrations at CES 2025 and a recently announced multi-year collaboration focused on advancing AI-powered vision perception for software-defined and automated vehicles.

By combining STRADVISION's production-proven perception software with AMD adaptive computing platforms, the collaboration supports OEMs and Tier-1s evaluating scalable perception architectures aligned with evolving vehicle compute consolidation and domain integration strategies.

"Demonstrating SVNet MultiVision on the AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 platform reinforces the strong technical alignment between our teams and our shared focus on scalable, multi-camera perception," said Philip Vidal, Chief Business Officer at STRADVISION. "This reference implementation allows us to engage OEMs and partners in system-level discussions around performance, scalability, and deployment pathways as vehicle architectures continue to evolve toward centralized, software-defined compute."

"This joint demonstration with STRADVISION highlights the strength of the AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 adaptive SoC platform for demanding multi-camera perception workloads," said Wayne Lyons, senior director, Automotive Market, AMD. "By combining adaptive compute with STRADVISION's proven perception software, we are helping automotive customers explore real-time, high-throughput solutions that scale across next-generation ADAS and automated driving architectures."

CES 2026 Demonstration

The joint demo will be available as part of the AMD automotive showcase at CES 2026.

Event Details

Event: CES 2026

CES 2026 Date: January 6–9, 2026

January 6–9, 2026 Location: AMD Advancing Automotive, LVCC West Hall, Room W223

AMD Advancing Automotive, LVCC West Hall, Room W223 Demo Format: Board-based video demonstration

For more information on STRADVISION and its industry-leading technologies, please visit STRADVISION.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for vehicles. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making Autonomous Driving and ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category), and 2025 Top SME Innovator by CLEPA for Breakthrough AI 3D Perception Network Technology. In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

SOURCE StradVision