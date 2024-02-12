Drawing from his roles at Motional and Tesla, Philip brings a wealth of experience to his new position at STRADVISION

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, proudly announces the appointment of Philip Vidal as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this strategic leadership role, Philip will be instrumental in shaping and executing the company's global business strategy.

As CBO, Philip will lead key objectives, including crafting and executing the corporate strategic plan, driving revenue strategies aligned with company goals, and overseeing performance in revenue-generating departments.

STRADVISION Appoints Philip Vidal as Chief Business Officer to Drive Global Expansion

He will also be responsible for managing the global sales team to foster business growth, collaborating with the marketing department to enhance strategy and customer experience, and forming strategic partnerships for operational efficiency.

Additionally, Philip will focus on building creative teams committed to innovation, monitoring the revenue pipeline for sustainable growth, analyzing market trends for new opportunities, establishing key performance metrics, and developing strong relationships with customers and partners, all while staying updated on industry trends and best practices.

Philip brings a wealth of experience to STRADVISION, having led dynamic and globally diverse organizations in his career. At Motional, he played a pivotal role in creating and executing a go-to-market vision and commercial partnership strategy for autonomous electric vehicles. Notably, Philip successfully negotiated the industry's largest planned commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles and managed sales for the world's first commercially available autonomous vehicle dataset.

Prior to Motional, Philip served as a Senior Staff Manager at Tesla, leading a global team responsible for developing Tesla's international go-to-market strategy for the Model 3. In this role, Philip led the successful commercial launch of the Model 3 in Europe, China, and Mexico generating significant revenue for the company.

"As I step into this pivotal role at STRADVISION, I'm honored to contribute to our journey of innovation. My commitment lies in driving strategic commercial initiatives, propelling our company forward, and reshaping the automotive industry with cutting-edge technology. Together, we'll lead the way in advancing automotive perception technology, setting new standards for the future of the Automotive industry," said new STRADVISION's CBO Philip Vidal. "I am excited to join STRADVISION because of its unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the automotive industry, and I look forward to being part of this transformative journey."

"As we embark on the exciting journey towards our upcoming IPO, I am delighted to welcome Philip to the STRADVISION team as our new Chief Business Officer," said STRADVISION's CEO Junhwan Kim. "His proven leadership and extensive experience in driving innovation align perfectly with our vision for revolutionizing the automotive industry. Under Philip's guidance, we look forward to strengthening our position as industry leaders and achieving new milestones in advancing cutting-edge deep learning-based vision perception technology. Together, we will continue to collaborate closely with our automotive partners, shaping the future of automotive safety and perception technology."

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

