STRADVISION Enhances Automated Driving Solution with Next-Gen SVNet on Horizon Robotics Journey™ 3

SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding on their strategic partnership in mid-2023, STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, together with Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions for passenger vehicles, are excited to announce a new milestone in their collaboration. STRADVISION's next generation of award-winning SVNet software, the '3D Perception Network', has been optimized and is now available for OEMs and Tier 1s on Horizon Journey™ 3 solution.

'3D Perception Network' represents STRADVISION's latest advancement in perception technology. It refines the sensing-perceiving-planning-action sequence, providing more reliable ADAS solutions. The 3D Perception Network achieves better performance by reducing detection errors by up to 10% and improves detection stability by up to 30%, and greatly enhances the scalability and cost efficiency of the ADAS/AD technology in passenger vehicles.

The partnership was founded on a shared vision to provide high-quality and cost-efficient driving solutions and is advancing toward a promising business opportunity. The successful optimization of SVNet 3D Perception Network on Journey™ 3 marks another technological milestone and establishes a straightforward path for a swift and seamless transition to the upcoming Horizon Journey™ 6. The Horizon Journey™ 6 series, equipped with Nash BPU™ architecture, offers unmatched energy efficiency and openness.

The adaptable and scalable joint solution by STRADVISION and Horizon Robotics continues to lead the market in terms of performance, low system complexity, and cost-effectiveness, paving the way for expanded mass-market production of L2/L2+ ADAS systems, and bringing safe, comfortable, and enjoyable driving experiences to consumers.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

About Horizon Robotics

Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions for passenger vehicles, empowered by its proprietary software and hardware technologies. Its solutions combine cutting-edge algorithms, purpose-built software and state-of-the-art processing hardware, providing the core technologies for assisted and autonomous driving that enhance the safety and experience of drivers and passengers.

