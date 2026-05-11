STRADVISION Sets New Global Benchmark for ADAS with Launch of Production-Ready Integrated Perception Platform

Strategic collaboration with leading Physical AI developer delivers a turnkey solution for accelerated Level 2+ vehicle integration

SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global pioneer in AI-powered vision perception technology, today announced the commercial launch of an integrated perception platform engineered for Automotive OEM deployment. This strategic move unites STRADVISION's vision stack with a leading Physical AI systems developer to provide a unified, execution-ready architecture for the global automotive industry.

The partnership, solidified through a comprehensive multi-year collaboration agreement, effectively bridges the gap between advanced software development and large-scale series production. By aligning STRADVISION's high-fidelity perception engine with a world-class autonomous development framework, the collaboration provides OEMs with a validated, low-latency path to sophisticated Level 2+ functionality.

"The automotive industry is moving past the era of fragmented software components," said Philip Vidal, Chief Business Officer at STRADVISION. "This integration establishes a new industry standard by delivering a pre-validated, sensor-to-system solution. We are effectively removing the integration bottlenecks that have historically delayed OEM commercialization, providing a high-performance platform that is ready for vehicle program adoption."

The platform's modular architecture allows for seamless deployment across global vehicle platforms, ensuring that STRADVISION's core AI software, including object detection and architectural perception, functions with high reliability and computational efficiency. Engineered to support OEM's with the applicable rigorous global safety mandates, including FMVSS and GSR2, the platform is specifically designed for the high-volume requirements of both passenger and commercial vehicle segments. With the integrated platform targeted for final delivery by Q3 2026, STRADVISION is positioned to lead the next wave of OEM evaluations for upcoming vehicle programs.

This announcement underscores STRADVISION's accelerated commercial momentum and its commitment to providing scalable, high-impact technology that defines the future of autonomous mobility.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for vehicles. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making Autonomous Driving and ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category), and 2025 Top SME Innovator by CLEPA for Breakthrough AI 3D Perception Network Technology. In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

SOURCE StradVision