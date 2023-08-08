STRADVISION COO Sunny Lee Emphasizes the Scalability and Flexibility of Software for Automotive at the 1st Korea-China Development Forum on Engineering Sciences

-      Themed AI Technology and Application

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To share technology status and strategies for areas of common interest between Korea and China, deepen cooperation network among engineering leaders in both countries and deliver strategy and insight to become a world-class technology powerhouse, The National Academy of Engineering of Korea (NAEK) held the 1st Korea-China Development Forum on Engineering Sciences on July 26 in Hangzhou, China.

NAEK is a unique corporate body established to promote more efficient engineering and technology development and discover and recruit talented engineers.

Sunny Lee, a Member of NAEK and COO of STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, attended the panel discussion themed "AI Technology and Application." Lee delivered STRADVISION's core technology, references, and thought leadership about AI in the automotive industry.

STRADVISION's SVNet is an ultra-light, high-efficiency solution that implements deep learning-based object recognition with minimal computation and power consumption. It supports over 18 System-on-Chips (SoCs) platforms and provides over 30 object recognition functions. It actively participates in multiple projects for mass-producing vehicle models with autonomous driving level 2 or higher, leveraging solid technology and flexibility gained from mass production in the automobile industry.

Lee emphasized the scalability and flexibility of AI in the automotive sector by referring to existing customer demo cases. STRADVISION offers scalable software from Levels 0 to 4 with SoC flexibility to enable a road to autonomy. STRADVISION's SVNet can be provided as a one-chip solution, incorporating fusion and driving/parking functions to enhance safety and provide an active user experience in software-defined vehicles.

"Through this forum, it was more meaningful to interact with industry, academia, and research experts in the field of AI technology development," said STRADVISION COO Sunny Lee. "Combining our global presence with SVNet's competitiveness, STRADVISION will continue to position itself as a 'trustworthy partner' bringing cutting-edge vision AI technology within the automotive industry."

Together with NAEK, The Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) participated in the forum for discussions. CAE is the highest honorary and advisory academic institution in the nation's engineering sciences and technology fields. It is dedicated to uniting outstanding talents in engineering to lead innovation and development in China.

About STRADVISION 

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, Friedrichshafen, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety. 

