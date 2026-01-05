STRADVISION Demonstrates FrontVision and SurroundVision on TI Gen 5 Automotive Platforms at CES 2026

SVNet Showcased Across TDA4VH and TDA5 Platforms as a Scalable Reference for FrontVision and SurroundVision

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global leader in AI-based vision perception technology for autonomous driving, today announced it will demonstrate its SVNet FrontVision and SurroundVision software on Texas Instruments' Gen 5 automotive platforms at CES 2026.

The video-based demonstration will be presented at the Texas Instruments booth, showcasing front-view camera (FVC) and surround-view camera (SVC) perception use cases evaluated on TI's automotive-grade compute platforms, including the TDA4VH and TDA5 device families.

FrontVision and SurroundVision on TI Gen 5 Automotive Platforms

The CES 2026 demo features STRADVISION's SVNet software configured for front-view and surround-view camera scenarios commonly deployed in production ADAS systems. On the TDA4VH platform, the demo illustrates FVC and SVC workloads supporting core driver assistance functions, while the TDA5 platform highlights how similar perception pipelines can scale onto TI's next-generation automotive compute architecture.

Presented in a video format, the demonstration provides a clear visualization of perception outputs and serves as a practical reference for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers evaluating camera-based perception across different performance and system integration points.

Building on Ongoing Engagement with Texas Instruments

The CES 2026 demonstration follows STRADVISION's previous CES showcases featuring SVNet perception software on TI automotive platforms and reflects continued technical engagement focused on scalable, production-oriented vision perception for automotive systems.

By deploying its production-proven perception software on TI automotive processors, STRADVISION supports OEMs and Tier-1s assessing front and surround camera perception solutions across a wide range of vehicle architectures and cost targets.

"Demonstrating SVNet FrontVision and SurroundVision across TI's Gen 5 automotive platforms highlights the flexibility of our perception software across different deployment scenarios," said Philip Vidal, Chief Business Officer at STRADVISION. "By showcasing both TDA4VH and TDA5, we enable customers to evaluate scalable perception pipelines aligned with evolving automotive system requirements."

CES 2026 Demonstration Details

Event: CES 2026

Date: January 6–9, 2026

Location: Texas Instruments Booth, Las Vegas, Nevada

Demo Format: Video-based demonstration

