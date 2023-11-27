STRADVISION Drives Global Business Expansion with Public Cloud ERP

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, announced its strategic move to fuel global business expansion by adopting a public cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

As a software startup, STRADVISION proudly stands as the first to leverage the SAP HANA Cloud system, utilizing SAP S/4HANA Cloud and Public Edition as subscription-based software as a service (SaaS). This approach will reduce the initial input and maintenance costs and enhance agility and flexibility, addressing the limitations of traditional ERP systems and automating manual tasks to reduce settlement processing times significantly.

Since 2019, STRADVISION has initiated a serial production program, systematically increasing annual production in direct response to customer demand. This strategic approach has resulted in the steady expansion of its established business operations. This growth is driven by the introduction of eight new model lineups by a German OEM set to commence in 2023. Understanding that success hinges on robust back-office processes, STRADVISION is implementing a public cloud ERP system to facilitate a tailored construction that supports the company's successful digital transformation (DX).

This transformation will empower STRADVISION to comply with international standards, improve transparency, and bolster internal stability, positioning it to expand its global business successfully.

"We aspire to set the global standard for the automotive industry in IT systems and back-office processes," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of STRADVISION. "We anticipate this project will deepen our global roots and position us effectively for any global changes that may arise."

STRADVISION is undertaking an ambitious migration and implementation schedule, capitalizing on the agility and flexibility offered by a public cloud project. The company aims to go live with the new system in March 2024.

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety. 

