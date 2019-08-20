StradVision Engineer Dr. Bong-Nam Kang Wins Best Paper Award at CVPR 2019 for Research into Facial Recognition Tech in Autonomous Vehicles

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, a vision processing technology solutions provider for Autonomous Vehicles with expertise in deep learning, announced that its algorithm engineer, Dr. Bong-Nam Kang, took home the Best Paper Award at CVPR 2019, as part of the IEEE Computer Society Biometrics Workshop.

In addition, Kang also spoke at the workshop about his paper, titled "Hierarchial Feature-Pair Relation Networks for Face Recognition". Kang was competing for the Best Paper award in a field of 1,200 total entries. CVPR is a high-level annual computer vision event — consisting of a main conference and several co-located workshops and short courses — which is targeted at students, academic leaders and industry researchers.

Kang's research will be applied to StradVision's Driver Monitoring System, directly improving both driver and passenger safety inside the vehicle.

"StradVision is thankful for this significant recognition of Dr. Kang and his research, which will prove critical to developing the most innovative camera software for Autonomous Vehicles in the years to come and increasing safety of AVs," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of StradVision. "Face recognition is a critical element of our software's deep-learning capabilities."

Kang joined StradVision this year after earning his Ph.D. (with a focus on deep learning and face recognition) from Pohang University of Science and Technology in South Korea. His paper focuses on how in-vehicle camera software with deep-learning ability can analyze unique characteristics of a driver's face to determine changes needed to vehicle operation.

"I appreciate all the recognition of my research," Kang said after receiving his award. "As self-driving cars become more prominent, it's critical that deep-learning potential such as learning from facial recognition is maximized to reach peak safety levels."

About StradVision

StradVision is an industry pioneer in vision processing technology, whose work will provide the underpinning that allows Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in autonomous vehicles to reach the next level of safety, accuracy and driver convenience, and help usher in the era of the fully autonomous vehicle. StradVision uses artificial neural networks to develop deep learning algorithms that can maximize detection accuracy. Learn more at https://stradvision.com.

