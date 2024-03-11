STRADVISION Renews ISO 27001 Certification, Solidifying Leadership in Automotive Technology Security

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a trailblazer in the automotive technology sector, proudly announces the successful renewal of its ISO 27001 certification for the fourth consecutive year. This achievement reaffirms STRADVISION's standing as an industry leader, holding international standard information protection certifications, including ISO 27701.

ISO/IEC 27001, the foremost global information security standard established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), underscores STRADVISION's commitment to upholding the highest standards. The renewal process subjected the company to a meticulous examination of detailed items across various areas of information security management.

In validation of STRADVISION's commitment to excellence, the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications were once again granted by DQS, a globally recognized certification body designated by ISO. This reaffirms the company's credibility and highlights its international standing in the automotive technology sector.

The renewal process included a successful conversion audit from ISO/IEC 27001:2013 to the latest ISO/IEC 27001:2022 version, showcasing STRADVISION's proactive approach to new control items and its commitment to staying at the forefront of evolving standards.

Renewal audits have verified the validity of ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications. STRADVISION's systematic processes for information protection and personal information management have been confirmed, ensuring the continuity of certification.

STRADVISION's industry leadership is further solidified by its four consecutive years of ISO 27001 renewal and early acquisition of ISO 27701 in June 2021 representing a notable milestone in promoting rigorous standards within the industry.

Junhwan Kim, CEO of STRADVISION, stated, "The ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certification renewal objectively validates our ability to protect the personal information of customers and end-users. We are dedicated to delivering secure information analysis and data processing, adhering to ISO standards to ensure the reliability of SVNet for our customers."

With a robust foundation in deep learning-based vision perception technology, STRADVISION is poised for continued success as it shapes the future of autonomous driving capabilities and advanced driving assistant systems.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

SOURCE StradVision