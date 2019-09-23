StradVision Expands Program with Global OEM; Major ADAS Project Based on StradVision's Deep-learning Vision Processing Software

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision has launched its largest major production project with a leading global automaker, which will place the supplier's SVNet software into vehicles hitting roadways in Europe, Asia and the United States by 2022 — increasing the safety and accuracy of Autonomous Vehicles.

StradVision CEO Junhwan Kim said StradVision's SVNet vision processing software is earning praise throughout the industry, as OEMs search for the best components to create the new generation of Autonomous Vehicles.

"StradVision's world-class team has worked hard to make sure that our SVNet software is respected throughout the industry due to our unique deep learning-based approach," Kim said. "This latest partnership with a leading global OEM shows that our efforts are earning the interest of the world's top automakers, and that StradVision will have a prominent role in the development of Autonomous Vehicles."

SVNet is designed to function properly even in poor lighting or weather conditions. All three key components of the SVNet software will be utilized in this project.



SVNet External software enables vehicle camera systems to execute ADAS and self-driving functions, including:

Traffic Sign Recognition

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keeping Assist

Forward Collision Warning.

SVNet Internal monitors driver and passenger to ensure a safe driving experience. Functions include Gaze Detection, Drowsiness Detection and Age & Gender Detection.

SVNet Tools enables operational efficiency by guaranteeing data independence. Its functions include an Auto Labeling System and Data Training Suite.

StradVision's deep-learning expertise is a key reason for its growth, as the company's algorithms lead the way in Object Detection (OD) and Free Space Detection (FSD).

In addition to this project, by 2021 StradVision will have nearly 7 million vehicles on the world's roadways using SVNet, which is compliant with standards such as Euro NCAP and Guobiao (GB) in China. StradVision is already deploying ADAS vehicles on Chinese roads.

About StradVision

StradVision is an industry pioneer in vision processing technology, providing the underpinning that will allow ADAS in autonomous vehicles to reach the next level of safety, and helping to usher in the era of the fully autonomous vehicle. Learn more at https://www.stradvision.com.

