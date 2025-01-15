STRADVISION Introduces Data Management Workflow Model to Accelerate Mass Production of 'SVNet 3D Perception Network'

Enhancing 3D Data Processing Efficiency to Propel Next-Generation Algorithm Development of 3D Perception Network

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a leader in deep learning-based vision perception technology, today announced the successful deployment of its Data Management Workflow. This advanced system is designed to support the development and mass production of the SVNet 3D Perception Network and was showcased to customers at CES® 2025.

STRADVISION's Data Management Workflow Model to Accelerate Mass Production of 'SVNet 3D Perception Network'

The Data Management Workflow developed by STRADVISION integrates end-to-end automation and optimization, spanning data collection, processing, labeling, and cost settlement. By transitioning these processes to a cloud infrastructure, the workflow achieves significant advancements in data quality, operational efficiency, and cost reduction.

With the growing demand for 3D data processing—critical for autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)— STRADVISION has expanded its focus from 2D vision-centered data to 3D data, including LiDAR and multi-camera datasets. This shift necessitated an innovative, automated solution capable of handling large-scale data efficiently while improving data labeling quality and minimizing costs.

To meet these challenges, STRADVISION developed its Data Management Workflow, featuring:

High-quality data collection with SURF : Leveraging the STRADVISION Unified Recording Framework (SURF), this system integrates diverse sensor data to maximize data quality.

: Leveraging the STRADVISION Unified Recording Framework (SURF), this system integrates diverse sensor data to maximize data quality. Automated data pipeline : With a scalable architecture based on Kubernetes clusters and Airflow, the data pipeline optimizes computing server resources for high-performance algorithms and automates data processing, enabling efficient handling of large-scale data.

: With a scalable architecture based on Kubernetes clusters and Airflow, the data pipeline optimizes computing server resources for high-performance algorithms and automates data processing, enabling efficient handling of large-scale data. Web-based labeling tool (Labelit) : Supports labeling interfaces for multi-channel cameras and 3D data, enabling the labeling of various ADAS products within a single tool. By leveraging high-quality pre-labeling results from ALT (Auto Labeling Tool) and real-time corrections provided by ALAS (Auto Labeling Assistant Service), it maximizes efficiency, offers accurate workflow guidance, reduces error rates, and enhances data quality.

: Supports labeling interfaces for multi-channel cameras and 3D data, enabling the labeling of various ADAS products within a single tool. By leveraging high-quality pre-labeling results from ALT (Auto Labeling Tool) and real-time corrections provided by ALAS (Auto Labeling Assistant Service), it maximizes efficiency, offers accurate workflow guidance, reduces error rates, and enhances data quality. Settlement and analysis automation: Employing Workload Logging Service (WLS) and Workload Replay Service (WRS) to automate task analysis and cost management of labeling, driving operational efficiency.

Internally, this innovative workflow enables STRADVISION to accelerate data processing and quality assurance. Externally, it empowers customers by delivering high-quality data quickly, supporting their technology development and performance optimization efforts.

Recent collaborations have highlighted STRADVISION's expertise in data processing and technological leadership. For example, its Auto Labeling Assistant Service(ALAS) and Deskewing(motion compensation for LiDAR and video data) solutions received high customer praise, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the industry.

"This Data Management Workflow represents more than just operational efficiency; it is a critical enabler for the commercialization of autonomous driving technology," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of STRADVISION. "We are committed to driving innovation and strengthening our global leadership through close collaboration with our customers."

For more information on STRADVISION and its industry-leading technologies, please visit STRADVISION.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

