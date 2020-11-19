StradVision Joins NVIDIA Inception Program as Premier Partner

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision has joined NVIDIA Inception , a virtual accelerator program designed to nurture companies that are revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences. Distinguishing itself as a collaborator of choice from among other AI companies, StradVision has also been selected as one of the program's Premier Partners, an exclusive group within NVIDIA Inception's global network of over 6,000 startups.

StradVision specializes in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) via SVNet, their flagship product. It is a lightweight embedded software that allows vehicles to detect and identify objects on the road accurately, even in harsh weather conditions or poor lighting. Thanks to StradVision's patented Deep Neural Network-enabled technology, SVNet can be optimized for any hardware system.

As a Premier Partner of NVIDIA Inception, StradVision will collaborate closely with NVIDIA to connect with new customers, share marketing know-how, and gain regular insights on the latest technology and strategy updates.

The program will also offer StradVision the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations, and take part in exclusive Inception events. StradVision can also learn from NVIDIA's industry-leading expertise in a range of fields including graphics processing chip manufacturing, mobile computing, and artificial intelligence. StradVision's collaboration with NVIDIA as a Premier Partner will allow access to increased marketing support.

"In a testament to our trailblazing innovation with AI, we are honoured that StradVision has been recognised by NVIDIA – the inventor of the GPU and world leader in AI computing – as a Premier Partner for the Inception program," said StradVision CEO Junhwan Kim. "Working hand in glove with NVIDIA, we are excited to push the limits of innovation with AI-based perception technology to greater heights and further explore Deep Neural Networks' role in paving the way to the future."

NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and technology assistance, that provides startups with fundamental tools to help them grow.

About StradVision

Founded in 2014, StradVision is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. StradVision's software is being deployed in 8.8 million vehicles worldwide and is serviced by their over 140 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Tokyo, and Munich. The company received the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category). StradVision's software is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 international standard.

Media Contact

Jinho Lee, PR Manager of StradVision Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +82 10 9494 1842

Root Communications for StradVision Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (347) 508-3103

SOURCE StradVision

Related Links

https://www.stradvision.com

