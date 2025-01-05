STRADVISION Showcases Collaboration with Renesas at CES 2025

Highlighting Next-Generation ADAS Innovation with SVNet Integration on Renesas' R-Car V4H SoC Platform

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global leader in AI-based vision perception technology, is excited to announce its collaboration with Renesas Electronics Corporation at CES 2025. This collaboration showcases the integration of STRADVISION's SVNet software into Renesas' R-Car Open Access (RoX) development platform, a cutting-edge demonstration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

As part of this collaboration, STRADVISION will present a groundbreaking demo featuring a 3D perception system powered by an 8MP Front View Camera (FVC) based on the Renesas R-CarV4H platform. This demonstration highlights the exceptional efficiency and low computing power of SVNet, providing an optimized, scalable solution for next-generation Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). Additionally, the 3DP FVC ADAS solution is set for production in 2026.

Driving Efficiency and Performance in ADAS

STRADVISION's SVNet software is celebrated for its high efficiency, enabling advanced perception capabilities even on platforms with constrained computing power. By integrating SVNet with Renesas' RoX platform supporting R-Car SoCs, the demo delivers a pre-validated, high-performance ADAS solution that caters to the growing demand for affordable, reliable, and scalable technologies in the automotive industry.

"This collaboration underscores STRADVISION's commitment to pioneering AI-based solutions that meet the evolving needs of the automotive market," said Philip Vidal, Chief Business Officer at STRADVISION. "By working closely with Renesas, we are delivering innovative technologies that redefine safety, efficiency, and performance for automotive manufacturers worldwide."

A Strategic Partnership for the Future of SDVs

STRADVISION has a longstanding history of collaboration with Renesas, with previous integrations including the SVNet software on Renesas' R-Car V3x platform. During the week of CES 2025, STRADVISION plans to demonstrate a cohesive solution designed for SDVs that bridges the gap between ADAS and IVI functionalities. This innovation is poised to catalyze broader adoption of advanced safety features and autonomous driving technologies across diverse vehicle segments.

Visit STRADVISION at CES 2025

Attendees at CES 2025 are invited to experience this breakthrough technology firsthand at STRADVISION's booth. The demo highlights STRADVISION's strategic role in shaping the future of mobility by providing intelligent, efficient, and scalable solutions that empower Tier-1 suppliers and car OEMs to innovate rapidly and cost-effectively.

Event Details:

Date : January 7–10, 2025

: January 7–10, 2025 Location: Westgate Hotel Hospitality Suite #2951, Las Vegas, Nevada

For more information on STRADVISION and its industry-leading technologies, please visit STRADVISION.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

