STRADVISION Showcases Cutting-Edge Vision Perception Technologies at SV Roadshow 2023

News provided by

StradVision

30 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

  • SV Roadshow 2023: US & Europe in October and Japan & China in November
  • For OEM and Tier 1 customers in the automotive industry

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, demonstrates its innovations at the SV Roadshow 2023, held globally from October to November.

The roadshow, spanning across the USA, Europe, Japan, and China, highlights SVNet, including FrontVision, SurroundVision, and MultiVision - groundbreaking technologies designed to revolutionize the future of autonomous driving and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Continue Reading
STRADVISION demonstrates its innovations at the SV Roadshow 2023, held globally from October to November.
STRADVISION demonstrates its innovations at the SV Roadshow 2023, held globally from October to November.

During the SV Roadshow 2023, STRADVISION showcased FrontVision, SurroundVision, and MultiVision, various and practical vision perception intelligence for all automotive applications with high accuracy performance on light and versatile platforms. The company also shared its newly organized product lineup and roadmap, a preview of which will be showcased at the upcoming CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

"In the dynamic landscape of autonomous driving and ADAS, automotive OEM customers are actively striving to integrate cutting-edge automotive technologies," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of STRADVISION. "At STRADVISION, we are dedicated to fueling this innovation by providing robust vision perception technologies. We are committed to supporting our customers' eagerness to embrace driver-assist systems, offering them not just solutions, but the promise of a safer and more connected future on the roads."

At the core of STRADVISION's innovations lies SVNet, an ultra-light, high-efficiency solution seamlessly integrating deep learning-based object recognition. Compatible with over 18 System-on-Chip (SoC) platforms, SVNet offers more than 30 object recognition functions. STRADVISION's contributions to mass-producing vehicle models featuring autonomous driving capabilities at Level 2 or higher reflect its technical prowess and adaptability, positioning the company as an industry leader.

About STRADVISION 

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety. 

SOURCE StradVision

Also from this source

STRADVISION Japan Sales Director, Toshihiro Sato Proposes Accelerated Development Process for the Automotive Industry at ReVision Autonomous Driving and ADAS Summit 2023

STRADVISION Japan Sales Director, Toshihiro Sato Proposes Accelerated Development Process for the Automotive Industry at ReVision Autonomous Driving and ADAS Summit 2023

ReVision Auto&Mobility convened the ReVision Autonomous Driving and ADAS Summit 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, on October 5, to spotlight industry...
STRADVISION Surpassed 1 million Units Milestone for SVNet in Cumulative Commercial Production Since 2019

STRADVISION Surpassed 1 million Units Milestone for SVNet in Cumulative Commercial Production Since 2019

On September 19, 2023, STRADVISION proudly announced a significant achievement: their groundbreaking deep learning-based vision perception...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.