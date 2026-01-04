STRADVISION Showcases SVNet FrontVision on Renesas' Gen 5 R-Car X5H Platform at CES 2026

Demonstrating Scalable Pre-Integrated Front Camera Perception for Software-Defined Vehicles on Renesas' Gen 5 Multi-Domain SoC

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global leader in AI-based vision perception technology for autonomous driving, today announced its collaboration with Renesas Electronics Corporation at CES 2026, where STRADVISION will showcase its SVNet FrontVision solution running on Renesas' next-generation R-Car X5H automotive SoC platform.

The demonstration highlights STRADVISION's camera-based front perception capabilities optimized for Renesas' fifth-generation R-Car family. Built on the R-Car X5H, Renesas' first multi-domain SoC manufactured on advanced 3nm process technology, the demo illustrates how SVNet delivers accurate, real-time front camera perception to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) within next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) architectures.

SVNet FrontVision Optimized for Gen 5 SDV Platform

STRADVISION's SVNet FrontVision enables robust object detection and scene understanding using front-facing camera inputs, providing a core perception layer for ADAS applications such as forward collision warning, lane-related functions, and traffic awareness. Optimized for the R-Car X5H platform, the demo highlights how SVNet leverages high-performance automotive compute to support scalable, production-oriented ADAS development.

By integrating SVNet with Renesas' R-Car Open Access (RoX) platform, the collaboration demonstrates a pre-integrated perception software stack that supports faster evaluation and system validation for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers exploring Gen 5 SDV architectures.

Supporting Multi-Domain, AI-Centric Vehicle Architectures

Renesas' R-Car X5H is designed to support simultaneous workloads across ADAS, IVI, and gateway domains. STRADVISION's participation in the CES 2026 demo underscores the role of vision perception software as a foundational component within centralized, AI-driven vehicle compute platforms.

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment to open, scalable ecosystems that simplify the development of next-generation automotive software while meeting performance, safety, and power-efficiency requirements.

"Our collaboration with Renesas at CES 2026 demonstrates how production-ready, camera-based perception can be seamlessly deployed on next-generation automotive compute platforms," said Philip Vidal, Chief Business Officer at STRADVISION. "By demonstrating SVNet FrontVision on the R-Car X5H, we are enabling OEMs and Tier-1s to evaluate centralized, software-defined vehicle architectures with a proven, high-performance perception solution."

Longstanding Collaboration with Renesas

STRADVISION has an established history of collaboration with Renesas across multiple generations of R-Car platforms. The CES 2026 demonstration builds on previous integrations and reflects continued alignment between the two companies in advancing ADAS and SDV innovation through close hardware–software collaboration.

Experience the Demo at CES 2026

The SVNet FrontVision demonstration will be available as part of Renesas' invitation-based showcases at CES 2026.

For more information on STRADVISION and its industry-leading technologies, please visit STRADVISION.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for vehicles. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making Autonomous Driving and ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category), and 2025 Top SME Innovator by CLEPA for Breakthrough AI 3D Perception Network Technology. In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

SOURCE StradVision