STRADVISION to open new ‘Autonomous Driving Workshop’ in Dongtan, Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, has opened a new 'Autonomous Driving Workshop' in Dongtan, Gyeonggi-do, Korea, to strengthen vehicle object recognition technology.

STRADVISION's new Autonomous Driving Workshop is available for optimizing and calibrating cameras and sensor equipment for autonomous driving within its nearly 18,000 square feet of space. It is equipped with an environment to verify and develop camera-based autonomous driving and various advanced autonomous driving technologies such as lidar and radar, enabling multiple research and development tailored to the level of autonomous driving technology. This is an independent workshop where up to 40 engineers can simultaneously test and develop 6 test vehicles.

STRADVISION has operated its development test center in Gyeongju, Korea, since its inception until recently. The newly expanded and relocated workshop in Dongtan has established a state-of-the-art test environment in a more spacious and comfortable space, enabling efficient solution development and effective promotion by significantly increasing the accessibility of global customers.

In particular, STRADVISION's Autonomous Driving Workshop is located in the most significant industrial cluster in the Dongtan metropolitan area, where many high-tech industries and large corporations are settled. It is expected to create various collaborations geographically.

"To verify STRADVISION's autonomous driving technology and materialize customer demos, we expanded and relocated the workshop to where it can perform cutting-edge work while expanding the test space," said STRADVISION CEO Junhwan Kim. "Through this newly opened workshop, we will further strengthen the various functions of the SVNet solution while further accelerating the mass production project with practical technology verification for customers."

About STRADVISION 

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, Friedrichshafen, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety. 

