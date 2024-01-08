STRADVISION to Provide SVNet Utilizing the Next-Gen 3D Perception Network for Scalable ADAS Product Line Across All Levels of Autonomy Using Texas Instruments' Automotive Processors

First use of next-gen 3D perception network for production targeting 4Q 2024

SVNet enables deep learning-based embedded perception algorithms for automotive developers using TI's AM62A and TDA4 family of processors for Level 2, including the TDA4VH-Q1 processor for Level 2+ or higher ADAS and AD systems

STRADVISION will host Texas Instruments' SoC demos during CES® 2024 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, is set to revolutionize the field of autonomous driving with the introduction of its next-gen 3D Perception Network. This groundbreaking technology will be seamlessly integrated into STRADVISION's SVNet, providing a scalable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) product line across all levels of autonomy. SVNet leverages the power of Texas Instruments' automotive processors to drive innovation and scalability in ADAS.

In a milestone move, the collaboration targets the first production use of the next-gen 3D Perception Network in the fourth quarter of 2024, underlining STRADVISION's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the automotive industry.

SVNet empowers automotive developers with deep learning-based embedded perception algorithms for Level 2 autonomy with a basic front camera feature set using Texas Instrument's AM62A processor and TDA4 family of processors. For Level 2+ or higher ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) systems, SVNet leverages the TDA4VH-Q1 processor.

In response to the market's demand for versatile solutions, STRADVISION showcases its multi-camera support for the TDA4x processor family. This highlights the maturity and adaptability of STRADVISION's technology on TI's ADAS processors, with successful customer acceptance on platforms like TDA4VH.

Attendees of CES® 2024 in Las Vegas are invited to experience live demonstrations of the TDA4VH-Q1 processor at the STRADVISION booth. These demos will provide firsthand insights into the advanced capabilities enabled by this powerful processor.

STRADVISION's CEO, Junhwan Kim, said, "Our collaboration with Texas Instruments signifies a significant leap forward in perception technology. The integration of the next-gen 3D Perception Network into SVNet reinforces our commitment to delivering scalable and innovative solutions for ADAS and autonomous driving."

More information on STRADVISION is available at stradvision.com. For press bookings or inquiries, please contact [email protected]. Business inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Event Details:

Date: January 9th – 12th, 2024

– 12th, 2024 Location: Westgate Hotel Hospitality Suite #28115, Las Vegas, Nevada

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

SOURCE StradVision