STRADVISION to Showcase Groundbreaking ADAS Innovations at CES 2025 featuring Texas Instruments technology

Demonstration of the new TI TDA4VPE-Q1 automotive system-on-chip with STRADVISION's production-ready SVNet 3D perception network for ADAS and autonomous driving

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a leader in deep learning-based vision perception technology is set to showcase their latest innovations featuring Texas Instruments (TI) processors at CES 2025. The collaboration highlights the integration of TI's TDA4VPE-Q1 system-on-a-chip (SoC) for L2 domain controllers and STRADVISION's SVNet 3D Perception Network, a production-ready, deep learning-powered solution that redefines ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

A Fusion of Cutting-Edge Technologies: SVNet 3D Perception Network based on the TDA4VPE-Q1 SoC

The TI TDA4VPE-Q1 automotive SoC, designed for multi-camera ADAS applications, integrates advanced sensor fusion, edge AI, graphics, and video co-processing. With 16 TOPS of AI performance, 4x Arm® Cortex®-A72 cores, optimized memory architecture, and a heterogeneous design, it delivers unparalleled efficiency while lowering system costs. This platform supports diverse imaging solutions, including Level 2 and Level 2+ ADAS, auto valet parking, 3D surround view, and more making it a versatile and cost-effective choice for next-generation automotive applications.

Paired with the TI TDA4VPE-Q1 SoC, the SVNet 3D Perception Network solution converts 2D camera data into precise 3D environmental maps, enabling vehicles to perceive their surroundings with exceptional clarity. Designed for adaptability, the SVNet platform supports high-level autonomous driving across various Operational Design Domains (ODD), including complex and challenging conditions.

Showcasing Innovation at CES 2025

At CES 2025, attendees can witness a live demonstration of the SVNet based on TDA4VPE-Q1 automotive SoC. The demo highlights its capabilities in enabling multi-camera inputs for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as Level 2+ highway driving, auto valet parking, 3D surround view, and memory-based automatic parking.

A Game-Changer for Automotive Applications

STRADVISION's SVNet, integrated with the TDA4V-Mid Plus Eco SoC, empowers automotive OEMs to deliver scalable ADAS solutions. The SoC's flexibility accommodates various image sensors and resolutions, supporting ADAS domain controllers, front cameras, surround views, and mirror replacement. This collaboration paves the way for innovation in automotive, robotics, and security systems.

"We are proud to collaborate with Texas Instruments to bring cost-effective yet powerful solutions to the automotive industry," said Philip Vidal, CBO of STRADVISION. "The TDA4VPE-Q1 automotive SoC, paired with STRADVISION's SVNet, exemplifies our shared vision for advancing ADAS technologies. With production-ready software development concluding in 2025 and a Start of Production (SoP) targeted for 2026, we are poised to meet the demands of an evolving market. This collaboration also underscores our commitment to global expansion, enabling us to address the rising demand for innovative and scalable solutions worldwide."

"The TDA4VPE-Q1 automotive system-on-a-chip for L2 domain controllers with graphics, AI, and video co-processing embodies our vision of delivering high-performance, flexible, and efficient solutions for next-generation automotive applications," said Mike Pienovi, product line manager at Texas Instruments. "Our collaboration with STRADVISION and their SVNet software demonstrates how technology can accelerate the move from 2D to 3D perception networks."

Event Details:

Date: January 7–10, 2025

January 7–10, 2025 Location: Westgate Hotel Hospitality Suite #2951, Las Vegas , Nevada

For more information on STRADVISION and its industry-leading technologies, please visit STRADVISION.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

