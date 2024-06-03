STRADVISION Unveils Groundbreaking Collaboration with Leading Japanese OEM for 'Immersive' AR Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, the creator of award-winning AI-powered image recognition software 'SVNet', is thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking new production award for its cutting-edge Augmented Reality (AR) product, 'Immersive'.

This exciting milestone represents a strategic collaboration with a leading Automotive Japanese Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), ushering in a new era of technological advancement and partnership in the automotive industry.

Immersive is designed to enhance the navigation system of the Japanese OEM's cockpit domain control for infotainment. Leveraging the power of SVNet's Immersive technology, it will significantly improve the perception capabilities of the navigation system by offering accurate lane detection, providing detailed semantic segmentation to understand various elements on the road, and precisely identifying road edges to enhance navigation accuracy and safety. STRADVISION's SVNet has already been deployed in over 2 million units globally, underscoring the robust and reliable nature of its technology.

"We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking project with our esteemed Japanese OEM partner," said Philip Vidal, CBO of STRADVISION. "The continued success of Immersive marks a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize automotive navigation and safety. By combining our advanced vision processing technology with the OEM's industry expertise, we are set to deliver a product that will enhance the driving experience and set new standards in the industry."

The collaboration with the Japanese OEM underscores STRADVISION's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and expanding its global footprint. The production of Immersive, set to commence in Q3 2026, aims to revolutionize the driving experience with advanced AR features that promise enhanced safety and convenience.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

