StradVision will demonstrate its vision processing software at TU-Automotive ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles USA 2019 in Michigan

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, a leading player in the autonomous vehicle supply chain, will be demonstrating its SVNet vision processing software this week in Novi, Mich., at the TU-Automotive ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles USA 2019 conference.

More than 200 industry leaders will gather Sept. 24-25 at the Baronette Renaissance Detroit-Novi, at 27790 Novi Road.

StradVision is based in San Jose, Calif., and Seoul, South Korea, and this event marks the company's first visit to Michigan. Attending will be StradVision CEO Junhwan Kim, North American Business Development team members Dean Kim and Barry Fitzgerald, Marketing Manager John Oh, and Optimization Engineer Chungbin Heo.

Kim said it's important for StradVision to make Michigan a priority due to its critical role in the automotive landscape.

"Even as vehicles advance toward autonomy, the Motor City and Michigan are home to many key players in the industry," Kim said. "We look forward to spending time up close with the people working hard in Michigan to make the next big leap in vehicle technology a reality."

The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. both days with a networking session, followed by speakers from GM, Ford, Hyundai-Kia, Toyota, Mitsubishi and many other key industry players.

Key topics covered this year include:

Collaboration and Partnerships

Developing Trust in ADAS

Testing & Simulation

With multiple projects ongoing in China and Europe, StradVision will have nearly 7 million vehicles on the roadways using its software for autonomous and ADAS systems by 2021 — including SUVs, sedans and buses. StradVision's deep-learning expertise is the foundation for its leadership in Object Detection (OD) and Free Space Detection (FSD).

The following demonstrations will be done by StradVision in Novi:

Free Space Detection (FSD) on TI TDA2x board

Object Detection and Lane Detection (OD & LD) - TI TDA2PX board

Object Detection (OD) and Lane Detection (LD) on Renesas V3H board

Driver Monitoring System live demo on NVIDIA TX2

Auto Labeling Tool on PC

About StradVision

StradVision is an industry pioneer in vision processing technology, providing the underpinning that will allow ADAS in autonomous vehicles to reach the next level of safety, and helping to usher in the era of the fully autonomous vehicle. Learn more at https://www.stradvision.com.

SOURCE StradVision