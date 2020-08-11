StradVision's Pioneering SVNet Perception Software to Improve Road Safety on New Line of Changan SUVs in China

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision , whose AI-based camera perception software is a leading innovator in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles, has teamed up with Tung Thih Electronic (TTE) to power advanced road safety features in auto manufacturer Changan Automobile 's futuristic CS75 Plus SUV.

This production deal marks a major milestone for StradVision as the first time that its software will be deployed with Surround View Monitoring (SVM) on a mass scale.

The CS75 Plus is under production in China with StradVision's pioneering camera-based AI perception software, SVNet, and TTE's ultrasonic surround view sensors. The combination of technology offers drivers a cutting-edge combination of road-safety technology.

SVNet allows for ADAS and autonomous vehicles to detect and identify objects accurately, such as other vehicles, lanes, pedestrians, animals, free space, traffic signs, and lights, even in harsh weather conditions or poor lighting.

Compared with competitors, SVNet is compact, requires dramatically less memory capacity to run, and consumes less electricity. It can also be customized for any hardware system thanks to StradVision's patented and cutting-edge Deep Neural Network enabled software.

To achieve surround vision, SVNet's camera and deep learning-based capabilities work seamlessly with other sensors such as LiDAR and RADAR to process collected road data with high speed and accuracy.

Changan's CS75 Plus will include SVNet as part of its SVM, a system that places at least four cameras around the vehicle for a panoramic view of the surrounding environment.

The addition of SVNet will supplement the CS75 Plus with advanced features such as auto-parking assistance and low-speed automatic emergency braking. The technology was chosen by TTE out of other competitors as the best performing deep learning and camera-based perception software.

StradVision anticipates that the use of camera-based perception software and SVM in other vehicles in the future will improve road safety globally and also encourage greater strides in AI road safety technology.

StradVision's software has obtained China's Guobiao certification and the coveted ASPICE CL2 (Automotive Software Performance Improvement and Capability Determination Containment Level 2) certification. It is being deployed in 9 million vehicles – such as SUVs, sedans, trucks and self-driving buses – worldwide in partnership with five of the world's top auto OEMs. StradVision's global partners also include NVIDIA, Hyundai, LG Electronics, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm and Toshiba.

About StradVision

Founded in 2014, StradVision is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. StradVision's software is being deployed on 9 million vehicles worldwide and is serviced by their over 120 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Tokyo, and Munich. The company received the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category).

