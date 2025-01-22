Straightaway Tire & Auto Reaches Milestone 65th Location; Poised for Accelerated Growth in 2025

Leading Auto Repair Platform Densifies Focus Markets in 2024; Announces Key Executive Appointment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Straightaway Tire & Auto, a leading independent automotive repair and service platform, concluded 2024 by achieving a significant milestone: its 65th location. Additionally, the company launched a new platform website to share the Straightaway story and enhance its digital presence. Furthermore, Cameron Chernikow was appointed as chief customer officer to oversee strategic marketing efforts and support operational alignment across its expanding portfolio.

Throughout the 2024 year, the company strategically acquired 17 additional locations to strengthen its presence

Throughout the 2024 year, the company strategically acquired 17 additional locations to strengthen its presence across existing markets, resulting in 21 locations in Denver, 17 in New England, 20 in Minnesota, and 7 in Florida. The most recent expansion includes shops in Plaistow, NH, Englewood, CO, and Denver, enhancing the company's footprint in key markets.

The expansion reflects Straightaway's focus on strengthening its network of locations within the local markets it serves. It also underscores the company's commitment to maintaining the quality of local automotive care, supporting the communities, customers, and associates involved.

"At Straightaway Tire & Auto, reaching 65 locations isn't just a milestone—it's a testament to our dedication to independent, community-focused automotive care," said John Teddy, CEO at Straightaway Tire and Auto. "Our mission goes beyond expanding our footprint; it's about strengthening local automotive repair brands that deliver exceptional customer experiences and uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity."

While focused on strengthening existing markets, Straightway is also interested in identifying growth minded brands in new markets.

"Our investment in densifying existing markets will complement our efforts to identify shops poised for growth in new markets," added Teddy. "We're building a connected network rooted in community stewardship to support our path to accelerated growth in 2025."

Straightaway also announced the appointment of Cameron Chernikow as chief customer officer. Chernikow brings over 20 years of experience, most recently serving as vice president of merchandising at American Tire Distributors. Chernikow has a strong background in experiential marketing, where she specialized in launching brands through innovative local and field strategies. In her new role, Chernikow will lead efforts to create a seamless customer journey across all touchpoints, leveraging category management and data-driven insights to drive growth, enhance profitability, and deliver localized, scalable marketing solutions that boost customer acquisition, engagement, and retention.

"I am thrilled to join Straightaway during this exciting time of growth," Chernikow said. "With a unique blend of experience in commercial operations, merchandising, and marketing, I am committed to supporting our brands by enhancing their local presence and fostering strong community connections. By harnessing scalable strategies and data-driven insights, we will create meaningful customer experiences that drive growth, foster brand loyalty, and deliver value to our investors and communities."

Chernikow will deliver actionable strategies that align with the company's commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and advancing its strategic growth initiatives.

The expansion and leadership appointment reflect Straightaway's commitment to strategic growth while maintaining its focus on exceptional customer service and community engagement. The company continues to seek partnerships with local independent auto repair shops that share its commitment to excellence in customer service.

About Straightaway Tire & Auto

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with 65 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to identifying opportunities to strengthen the markets where it operates and, being good stewards of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information visit www.gostraightaway.com.

