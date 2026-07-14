StraighterLine and University of Maryland Global Campus Expand Partnership to Make Higher Education More Accessible and Affordable for Independent Students

Partnership offers transfer credit opportunities and tuition savings for StraighterLine students.

ADELPHI, Md., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StraighterLine, the leading provider of transferable online college courses for students investing in their future through affordable, alternative higher education pathways, today announced the expansion of its partnership with University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). The expanded partnership helps students take the next step in their education journey with undergraduate transfer credit opportunities and tuition savings for those who apply and qualify.

"StraighterLine's mission has always been to provide learners with a clear, cost-effective path to educational success," said StraighterLine CEO Matt Hulett. "By expanding our work with University of Maryland Global Campus, we're helping more motivated, career-focused learners accelerate their education and build the skills employers value. Together, we're creating more opportunities for students who are committed to turning ambition into meaningful career advancement."

Through the expanded collaboration, eligible StraighterLine students will receive tuition and fee savings when enrolling at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Additionally, students may be eligible to transfer their credits toward UMGC's undergraduate programs, helping reduce both time and tuition cost required to earn a credential. Participants will also receive support in identifying program pathways that align with their career goals and prepare them for industry-recognized certifications in high-demand fields such as accounting, project management, cybersecurity, and health information technology — to name a few.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with StraighterLine to give more students a flexible and affordable pathway for continuing their education at UMGC," said Chris Motz, chief partnerships officer at UMGC. "Across our partnerships, UMGC is focused on broadening access through pathways that are clear, well-supported and aligned with the academic standards of our degree programs. For working adults and independent learners balancing many responsibilities, this kind of collaboration can help make meaningful progress towards a credential more achievable."

Launched in 2024, the UMGC-StraighterLine partnership established a transfer credit framework designed to help learners accelerate their degree completion. This latest expansion deepens that commitment by extending additional savings and flexible program options to support and help independent learners succeed. Students must meet UMGC's admission requirements to qualify.

Together, StraighterLine and University of Maryland Global Campus are making higher education more accessible for more students.

Visit our partnership page to learn more.

About StraighterLine

StraighterLine offers affordable online college courses for transfer credit, serving more than 200,000 students annually. With a flat monthly membership and pay-as-you-go options, costs are 60 to 80% less than traditional tuition. StraighterLine courses are accepted for transfer credit at more U.S. colleges than any other online course provider. Our self-paced, ACE-recommended general education and prerequisite courses transfer to 3,000+ colleges and universities, helping students accelerate degree completion.

StraighterLine's portfolio includes industry-leading brands serving diverse education needs: CCEI and ProSolutions Training provide early childhood education credentials and professional development for educators; Preppy delivers professional certification programs that accelerate career growth; and StraighterLine remains the market leader for transferable college credit. Together, we empower learners to achieve their goals faster through flexible, affordable, and high-quality education solutions. For more information, visit www.straighterline.com.

About University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 100 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. For more information, visit https://www.umgc.edu.

SOURCE StraighterLine, Inc.