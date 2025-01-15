Strategic Investments Propel Data Axle's Growth and Client Impact Across Enterprise, Midmarket, and Nonprofit Divisions

News provided byData Axle
DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Data Axle, a leader in data solutions that drive meaningful connections between companies and people, announced a year of outstanding performance in 2024, driven by strategic investments across its suite of B2B and B2C capabilities, including data and audience optimization solutions and marketing services. Fueled by a renewed market demand for precision, scalability, and measurable outcomes, Data Axle experienced marked revenue and profit growth. Serving diverse verticals spanning the healthcare, insurance, technology, financial services, retail, professional services, and nonprofit sectors, the company is poised to continue with this momentum in 2025.
"We have an extraordinary 50-plus-year legacy of delivering high-quality data and transformative acquisition and retention solutions," said Andy Frawley, CEO of Data Axle. "In 2024, we focused on innovation and strategic investments to ensure Data Axle remains our clients' most valuable partner in navigating the increasingly complex landscape of connecting meaningfully with their audiences."
2024 Highlights:
- Expanded Data Capabilities: Increased business and consumer data coverage and quality with strengthened linkages and intent signals to power decision-making.
- Industry Recognition: Named a leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2024 report.
- Awards: Winner of three Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) awards and one OMMA award for performance marketing and campaign excellence.
- Data and Identity Management Innovation: Made significant enhancements to Audience360®, a fully configurable, cloud-based system that runs in a brand's Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), which integrates digital and offline datasets for next-generation programs and platform integration.
- AI-Driven Marketing Solutions: Secured significant new clients and expanded relationships with organizations leveraging Data Axle's next generation of AI-powered data, intelligence, and omnichannel marketing services and solutions.
- Product Milestones: Celebrated the 20th anniversary of Salesgenie®, introducing AI-driven audience recommendation tools and expanded intent data signals to boost prospecting effectiveness.
- Nonprofit Solutions Expansion: Introduced groundbreaking nonprofit solutions, including the first email cooperative data connected to donation activity, additional donor audience indicators in Apogee and DonorBase cooperatives, and enhancements to AI-powered models to further improve performance.
- Strategic Partnerships: Strengthened access to data within the Databricks Marketplace, becoming the only provider offering both business and consumer data via Delta Sharing, and through expanded datasets with the Data Axle Snowflake Native App.
As Data Axle looks to 2025, the company remains committed to delivering solutions that empower clients to achieve transformative growth. By focusing on solutions for clients that reduce infrastructure, marketing, and media costs while prioritizing security and compliance, Data Axle is poised to address evolving client needs and market challenges.
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leader in data solutions that drive meaningful connections between companies and people. We harness data, AI, and technology to create authentic, personalized experiences to improve our clients' business performance. Recognized for delivering innovative B2B and B2C solutions and exceptional service for more than five decades, our global team is dedicated to helping businesses and nonprofits of all sizes thrive. Visit www.data-axle.com to learn more.
