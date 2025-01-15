Strategic Investments Propel Data Axle's Growth and Client Impact Across Enterprise, Midmarket, and Nonprofit Divisions

Focus on Scaling Data Solutions and Meeting Evolving Market Needs Continues into 2025

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Data Axle, a leader in data solutions that drive meaningful connections between companies and people, announced a year of outstanding performance in 2024, driven by strategic investments across its suite of B2B and B2C capabilities, including data and audience optimization solutions and marketing services. Fueled by a renewed market demand for precision, scalability, and measurable outcomes, Data Axle experienced marked revenue and profit growth. Serving diverse verticals spanning the healthcare, insurance, technology, financial services, retail, professional services, and nonprofit sectors, the company is poised to continue with this momentum in 2025.

"We have an extraordinary 50-plus-year legacy of delivering high-quality data and transformative acquisition and retention solutions," said Andy Frawley, CEO of Data Axle. "In 2024, we focused on innovation and strategic investments to ensure Data Axle remains our clients' most valuable partner in navigating the increasingly complex landscape of connecting meaningfully with their audiences."

2024 Highlights:

As Data Axle looks to 2025, the company remains committed to delivering solutions that empower clients to achieve transformative growth. By focusing on solutions for clients that reduce infrastructure, marketing, and media costs while prioritizing security and compliance, Data Axle is poised to address evolving client needs and market challenges.

Data Axle is a leader in data solutions that drive meaningful connections between companies and people. We harness data, AI, and technology to create authentic, personalized experiences to improve our clients' business performance. Recognized for delivering innovative B2B and B2C solutions and exceptional service for more than five decades, our global team is dedicated to helping businesses and nonprofits of all sizes thrive. Visit www.data-axle.com to learn more.

