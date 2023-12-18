Strategic Move: Formidium Welcomes John Manley as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Global Expansion and Innovation in Hedge Fund Technology and Administration

Formidium Corp.

18 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formidium, an influential player in fund administration fund technology and the creator of innovative solutions like CommonSubDoc™ (investor onboarding and reporting solution) and Seamless™ (fund accounting and reporting solution for investment funds), is proud to announce the strategic appointment of John Manley as its new Chief Marketing Officer. This move signifies Formidium's commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing its innovative offering, solidifying its status as an industry pioneer in the global financial market.

Nilesh Sudrania, CEO of Formidium, expressed his enthusiasm: "John is an exceptional addition to our executive team. With a strong background in brand strategy and an impressive track record in award-winning creative campaigns, he is poised to propel Formidium to new heights. His fresh perspective will be invaluable as we enhance our presence in the industry."

With over a decade and a half of marketing leadership, John Manley has catalyzed business growth and increased brand visibility across various media channels. He specializes in data-driven go-to-market strategies and customer segmentation. Known for his integrated marketing expertise and creative vision, Manley's strategic and innovative approach has consistently yielded substantial results on a variety of verticals.

In his new role, Manley will oversee Formidium's global marketing initiatives from their Chicago Headquarters, focusing on key markets in fund administration for the private investment funds and fintech solutions, including the new initiatives in AI and Blockchain. His comprehensive expertise in brand transformation, marketing strategy, partner collaborations, and digital innovation will further Formidium's mission of solving clients' 'tomorrow problems' today.

"I am excited to join Formidium's innovative, brilliant, and successful team," said Manley. "I have been seeking an innovative business ready to become a beloved brand, and Formidium is poised to grow exponentially once more people in the investment and fund management space know what we can do for them through unparalleled software and services. I look forward to enhancing our market position by leveraging our integrated suite of financial solutions designed to help our clients make informed, efficient investment decisions.

In my short time here, I marvel at the firm's ability to adapt to new market dynamics and help clients to maintain their edge with the most advanced financial resources in the market. The global team is driven to innovate, fueled by making a net-positive impact with their growing number of clients and partners."

Under Manley's guidance, Formidium anticipates a trajectory of growth given the shifting dynamics among clients and competitors. With the amplification of marketing communications, Formidium will continue to deliver exceptional value to clients and partners alike while continuing to be an active thought-leader and market-maker in fintech and investment solutions.

About Formidium: 

https://www.formidium.com/

Formidium is at the forefront of the financial services and fintech industry, dedicated to delivering pioneering solutions globally. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Formidium is redefining industry standards and shaping the future of finance across the globe.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnwmanley/

SOURCE Formidium Corp.

