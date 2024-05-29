Strategic Technology Consulting to Deliver Advanced Model-Based Systems Engineering on the U.S. Army's Next-Generation TITAN Program

CHANTILLY, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Technology Consulting (STC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, announced today that it has been awarded a subcontract from Palantir Technologies Inc. to support its work on the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) ground station system, the Army's next-generation deep-sensing capability enabled by artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). The subcontract will support the development of 10 TITAN prototypes, including five advanced and five basic variants, as well as the integration of new critical technologies and the transition to fielding.

TITAN is an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance ground station that uses AI/ML to rapidly process data from space, high altitude, and aerial and terrestrial sensors. Palantir's TITAN solution is designed to improve warfighter situational awareness and understanding and reduce the sensor-to-shooter timeline.

As a member of Palantir's industry-defining team, STC will deliver a collaborative digital engineering environment that will serve as the "single source of truth" for the program to increase systems engineering efficiency by eliminating rework caused by document-based engineering. More specifically, the company will utilize its latest innovations in model-based systems engineering (MBSE) models, plug-ins and supporting software to facilitate the integration of disparate tools and simplify data transfer and analysis across the team to ultimately hasten the development of the prototypes.

"STC is excited to have been selected by Palantir to join its superb team of partners to deliver this next-generation capability to the warfighter," said Dan Reineke, president and general manager of STC. "We are eager and ready to get to work supporting the Army in their shift from traditional systems engineering to an all-digital model."

"The Army's selection of an MBSE-enabled solution is a testament to their commitment to speed military modernization," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer, Arcfield. "We are proud of this win by our STC team and honored to support the U.S. Army Contracting Command on this innovative and game-changing work."

STC was originally named to the Palantir team in January 2021 and has supported the team in the successful completion of the design and prototyping phases of the TITAN program.

Disclosure Note: The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

STC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, was founded to do systems engineering differently. As an industry-leading solutions provider in digital engineering and model-based systems engineering (MBSE), the company delivers MBSE-as-a-Service, integrated digital engineering environment deployments, training and consulting to both commercial and public sector customers. Every day, STC's team of expert engineers are unleashing the power of digital engineering to navigate complexity, increase understanding and inform decision-making. Learn more at stc.arcfield.com.

