Stratifi Announces Breakneck Growth Trajectory

09 Jan, 2024

Firm Has Doubled the Number of Clients it Serves in the Last 12 Months; Now Has More
Than $55b In Assets Under Risk Supervision, Grew Revenue by nearly 100% Over the
Last Year 

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StratiFi – a fast-growing risk management platform that provides wealth management firms and industry professionals a one-stop-shop solution for portfolio risk analysis, client risk profiling and compliance – today announced that 2023 was a record year for growth. It now monitors over 130,000 accounts totaling more than $55 billion in assets under risk supervision after adding over 100 new firms in just the last 12 months.

StratiFi's all-in-one risk platform serves financial advisors, investment managers and compliance officers at RIAs, independent broker-dealers, family offices and other institutions. Over the past year, it has increased the number of assets under risk supervision by nearly 50%, investment accounts on the platform by approximately 75% and revenue by almost 100%. 

"Wealth management firms have been looking for a robust alternative to their current solutions and now they've found StratiFi," said Akhil Lodha, Founder and CEO at StratiFi. "Our breakneck growth is a testament to the quality of our platform as well as our steadfast vision. While some financial technology providers de-prioritize risk offerings, we continue to put them front and center, which is what has led us to such a banner year for growth."

Firms recently added to StratFi's roster of clients include:

  • Cardinal Investment Group (Arkansas)
  • Edward Haro Financial (California)
  • LGG Financial (Maryland)
  • Lynch Financial Group (Colorado)
  • Cypress Private Wealth (California)
  • Novi Wealth Partners (New Jersey)
  • Spectrum Wealth Management (Indiana)
  • Morris Financial Concepts (South Carolina)
  • MC2 Wealth Management (Illinois)
  • Steel Peak Wealth Management (California)

"In meeting with prospects, it has become increasingly clear that the marketplace is seeing the value StratiFi brings, especially as a revenue-generating tool that comes with a robust risk and compliance software offering," said Sarah Gribben, Director of Sales and Business Development at StratiFi. "In a crowded marketplace, StratiFi stands out as being reliable, sophisticated and measurably effective in client conversations, a stark contrast to what is made available elsewhere."

About StratiFi

StratiFi is a fast-growing, San Francisco-based financial technology platform for the wealth management space that provides a streamlined approach to risk profiling, IPS generation, portfolio building and compliance oversight. It serves financial advisors, investment managers and compliance officers at RIAs, independent broker-dealers, family offices and other institutions. Its platform has been awarded a number of recognitions in recent years, including from T3 / Inside Information Survey, WealthManagement.com and others.

