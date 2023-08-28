STRATOS WEALTH HOLDINGS NAMES PHIL NUTTALL AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Experienced Financial Leader Joins From LPL Financial to Lead Stratos' Infrastructure and Asset Management Operations

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings (Stratos) today announced it has named Phil Nuttall as Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.

Nuttall joins Stratos with over a decade of wealth management executive experience. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President, Enterprise Alliances for LPL Financial. Prior to that he was the Head of Advice & Financial Planning for Capital One and held several leadership roles for HSBC and Citi earlier in his career.

Phil Nuttall

Stratos Founder and CEO Jeff Concepcion said, "As we move into the next phase of growth, we are fortunate to have such an incredibly talented and dedicated team to lead our firm. Our entire executive team's steadfast leadership and vision have allowed us to expand into new market segments. With Phil, we are positioned to build upon our success and take full advantage of our position in the market."

Nuttall said, "The opportunity to join a growing firm with a talented executive team during a time of industry challenges provided me with perfect next step in my career. I greatly enjoyed my time with LPL and am excited to continue Stratos' strong partnership with them in my new role."

Lou Camacho, who served as the firm's COO from 2020 to 2023, will now focus on the strategic expansion of Stratos Wealth Enterprises.

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 340 financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 27 states.

