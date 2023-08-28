STRATOS WEALTH HOLDINGS NAMES PHIL NUTTALL AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

News provided by

Stratos Wealth

28 Aug, 2023, 14:28 ET

Experienced Financial Leader Joins From LPL Financial to Lead Stratos' Infrastructure and Asset Management Operations

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings (Stratos) today announced it has named Phil Nuttall as Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.

Nuttall joins Stratos with over a decade of wealth management executive experience. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President, Enterprise Alliances for LPL Financial. Prior to that he was the Head of Advice & Financial Planning for Capital One and held several leadership roles for HSBC and Citi earlier in his career.

Continue Reading
Phil Nuttall
Phil Nuttall

Stratos Founder and CEO Jeff Concepcion said, "As we move into the next phase of growth, we are fortunate to have such an incredibly talented and dedicated team to lead our firm. Our entire executive team's steadfast leadership and vision have allowed us to expand into new market segments. With Phil, we are positioned to build upon our success and take full advantage of our position in the market."

Nuttall said, "The opportunity to join a growing firm with a talented executive team during a time of industry challenges provided me with perfect next step in my career. I greatly enjoyed my time with LPL and am excited to continue Stratos' strong partnership with them in my new role."

Lou Camacho, who served as the firm's COO from 2020 to 2023, will now focus on the strategic expansion of Stratos Wealth Enterprises.

About Stratos Wealth Holdings
Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 340 financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 27 states.

Media contacts
Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue
Haven Tower Group
[email protected] or [email protected]
424.317.4864 or 424.317.4854

SOURCE Stratos Wealth

Also from this source

STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS NAMED TO CITYWIRE'S 50 GROWERS ACROSS AMERICA FOR OHIO

STRATOS WEALTH ADVISORS WELCOMES INVESTMENT ADVISOR ROBERT HAMER WITH OVER $250 MILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.