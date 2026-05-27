Strava and For All Mothers+ Are Removing the Barriers Keeping Moms Off the Starting Line

New 2026 Childcare Grants, now with On, Runna, and GU Energy Labs, offer U.S. mothers the holistic support they need to race

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the app for active people, today announced that it is continuing its partnership with For All Mothers+ in support of the nonprofit's equity work at the intersection of motherhood and sports to eliminate the Motherhood Penalty – the phenomenon by which women face economic, social, and health disadvantages after becoming mothers. As part of this partnership, the two organizations have launched the 2026 edition of the For All Mothers+ Childcare Grants presented by Strava and sponsored by Right to Run (a program under On's Community Impact Umbrella) and GU Energy Labs. The nationwide initiative is designed to help active mothers overcome the greatest barriers to race participation, including the lack of access to caregiving support.

New 2026 Childcare Grants, now with On, Runna, and GU Energy Labs, offer U.S. mothers the holistic support they need to race.

"Strava is for everyone, and that means supporting our community in how they want to move through every chapter of their active lives, from a first postpartum workout to crossing a finish line," said Brian Bell, Vice President of Communications & Social Impact, Strava. "Features like our 'with kid' tag help parents log that movement alongside their little ones, and partnerships like this one go further — removing the real-world barriers that keep mothers on the sidelines. For All Mothers+ is doing essential work to ensure women have the community and support they deserve, and we're proud to be part of it."

This year, the grant will award a holistic program to 25 U.S.-based mothers with the following:

$2,000 to help offset the additional costs associated with participating in a race event as a mother (ex. childcare, multiplied travel and lodging, training to support the change in mothering bodies)

Apparel and footwear from On Running

Nutrition support from GU Energy Labs

Lifetime access to the FAM+ Club community of active moms and free resources to help navigate motherhood

One-year membership to Runna for personalized training support

Opportunity to receive a free bib to run for the For All Mothers+ Every Woman's Marathon charity team

Storytelling to amplify mothers' journeys and advocacy for family-forward sport

The Childcare Grants build on the success of 2025, where more than 900 moms applied from every state in the U.S. in hopes of returning to the race scene after pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and caregiving-related interruption, after being discouraged by race events not designed to be inclusive of them. Applicants ranged from first-timers chasing their first marathon, to PR/time-qualifier seekers, to athletes representing all the moms out there on the world stage. Learn more about last year's applicant pool here.

"This grant had a profound impact on my ability to show up for myself and my family. Not only did the funds help me find childcare to support my training to achieve an Olympic Trials Marathon Qualifying time, but it felt like a personal invite to give myself the permission and confidence to choose myself, which can be so difficult as a new mom," said Megan Connolly, 2025 Childcare Grant recipient and WWE podcast host. "I'm thrilled that Strava will be supporting these grants again this year. As Billie Jean King said, 'if you can see it, you can be it' – the more visibility and support we provide mothers to pursue their athletic endeavors, the better we pave the way for the next generation of mothers who follow."

Strava and For All Mothers+ turned research into action by offering these grants to directly address the barriers identified in The Race Towards Equity & Accessibility for Pregnant and Parenting Runners, a national research study conducted by For All Mothers+ in partnership with Carleton University Health & Wellness Equity Research Group. The study found:

83% of parents reported pregnancy and/or parenthood prevented race participation

of parents reported pregnancy and/or parenthood prevented race participation 66% cited lack of childcare as the primary barrier

cited lack of childcare as the primary barrier 40% skipped races due to breastfeeding or pumping logistics

skipped races due to breastfeeding or pumping logistics More than 92% strongly preferred races offering family-friendly accommodations, meaning family-forward race design is a smart business decision

These findings underscored a broader reality: mothers are not disengaged participants – they are willing athletes facing systemic barriers and a critical business oversight. Participating in races and local movement events is a proven pathway to physical health, mental well-being, identity preservation, and long-term athletic engagement. These grants reflect For All Mothers+' belief that supporting mothers in movement, both professionally and recreationally, is not a luxury – it's essential for maternal health and equity.

"We know that movement has positive effects, both physically and mentally. We want mothers to know their needs are valid. Support should exist without requiring sacrifice. You do not have to navigate these barriers alone," said Alysia Montaño, founder of For All Mothers+. "We continue this critical partnership with Strava to meet mothers where they are, to bring them back to the starting line, to empower their motherhood, and activate their ability to thrive. Not just so they can get to the start line, but to the finish line too."

The Caregiver Grants are part of a broader effort by For All Mothers+ to transform the sports industry and race culture by equipping race organizers and directors with the data, knowledge, and tools to design events inclusive of mothers and their families. For event organizers, For All Mothers+ invites them to take action with the following resources:

Download the free Event Standardization Playbook

Leverage tools like Strava Waypoints to easily identify resources like lactation stations at race events

Subscribe to the For All Mothers+ newsletter to stay in the know on material equity tools and advocacy efforts

Applications are now open here for the For All Mothers+ Childcare Grant and will close on June 10, 2026. Applicants will be notified of their status on July 20, 2026. For more information and complete eligibility requirements, please visit the For All Mothers+ website.

About For All Mothers+

For All Mothers+ is a nonprofit working at the intersection of motherhood and sports to dismantle systemic barriers and build an equitable society for all mothers to thrive. We are shifting the narrative by spotlighting the realities of the Motherhood Penalty – the phenomenon by which women face economic, social, and health disadvantages after becoming mothers. Founded on Mother's Day 2020 by Track & Field Olympic Medalist and mother of three, Alysia Montaño, For All Mothers+ envisions a world where valuing the economic, social, and cultural contributions of mothers is the norm and equity for mothers is guaranteed by design, not granted by exception. Through the lens of sports, we drive investment, policy reform, and cultural influence through research, storytelling, and grants – setting a new standard for how mothers are supported across industries. For All Mothers+ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Learn more at www.forallmothers.org and follow @forallmothersorg on Instagram.

Press contact: [email protected]

About Strava

Strava is the app for active people, a community of over 195 million users in more than 185 countries. It's more than tracking workouts—it's where people make progress together, from new habits to new personal bests. No matter your sport or how you track it, Strava's got you covered. Find your crew, crush your goals, and make every effort count. Start your journey with Strava today.

Join the Strava Club or follow Strava on Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Visit www.strava.com for more information.

Press contact: [email protected]

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps in 2010 with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement – a mission that still guides the brand today. Sixteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities and tennis. On's award-winning CloudTec® and LightSpray™ innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides within the circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base – inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.

On is present in more than 80 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

About GU Energy Labs

GU Energy Labs strives to help athletes reach their highest potential with products that deliver the right nutrients, in the right amounts, at the right time. Since its founding in 1993, GU has been committed to increasing access to sport for all. To that end, GU Gives — the company's philanthropic arm that exists to facilitate movement, especially among diverse and young populations, and to protect the places where we move — supports organizations and initiatives centered around three pillars: access & belonging, environmental conservation & stewardship, and movement for youth. Headquartered in Berkeley, CA, GU Energy Labs produces all of its Energy Gels onsite, largely through sustainable solar power. Learn more at www.guenergy.com.

SOURCE STRAVA, INC.