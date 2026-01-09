Tech Industry Leader Barry McCarthy Joins Strava Board of Directors

McCarthy brings deep expertise and leadership experience across category-defining global subscription platforms like Netflix and Spotify to support Strava's next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the app for active people with over 180 million users across more than 185 countries, today announced the board appointment of former finance executive and Silicon Valley veteran Barry McCarthy.

Tech Industry Visionary Barry McCarthy Joins Strava Board of Directors.

McCarthy is a seasoned technology executive with more than two decades of experience as a chief executive officer (CEO) as well as leading finance, strategy, and operations at global subscription platforms. He previously served as chief financial officer (CFO) of Netflix, where he guided the company through its 2002 IPO and supported its transition from DVD-by-mail to the category-defining premium digital video platform.

McCarthy later served as CFO of Spotify, where he spearheaded the company's historic direct listing and helped scale the business as it expanded globally. He then joined Peloton as its CEO, restructuring the business and shifting it to a more sustainable model. He has held numerous public-company board roles, including Spotify and Instacart.

"Barry brings exceptional technology leadership, along with financial discipline, strategic insight, and experience guiding iconic consumer platforms through moments of transformation," said Michael Martin, chief executive officer of Strava. "As Strava continues its exceptional trajectory, we are assembling a board of highly skilled, strategic leaders to help guide our sustained growth as we build a durable company with the ambition to become a defining global brand for the next 100 years."

McCarthy joins the board following an extraordinary year, during which Strava surpassed 180 million users, delivered sustained and accelerating revenue growth, and completed the acquisitions of Runna and The Breakaway. Strava is increasingly seen as the app people want to use more as the world shifts toward more intentional digital habits. According to Strava's 2025 Year in Sport Trend Report, more than half of Gen Z expects to increase their use of Strava in 2026, even as they anticipate using platforms like Instagram or TikTok the same amount or less.

"Strava is the category-defining platform for fitness," said McCarthy. "As the world's largest community of active people, I believe its proven ability to motivate a global audience is unmatched. With exceptional growth among Gen Z and Millennials, and sustained engagement among Gen X and Boomer audiences, Strava has built a product designed to endure."

Strava is the app for active people. With over 180 million users in more than 185 countries, it's more than tracking workouts—it's where people make progress together, from new habits to new personal bests. No matter your sport or how you track it, Strava's got you covered. Find your crew, crush your goals, and make every effort count. Start your journey with Strava today.

