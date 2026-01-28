Strava Champions Burrito League’s Global Grassroots Movement with a Tasty Incentive

A growing community of Strava clubs brings runners together worldwide through shared miles—and now the chance to earn free burritos

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the app for active people with over 180 million users across more than 185 countries, is ready to give burrito lovers something to run for. The Burrito League club on Strava has quickly united runners around a shared love of burritos to compete on global Strava segments with a focus on repetition, consistency, and community. What initially began as a beloved Chipotle brand challenge in years past has taken on a life of its own this year, growing into a global, community-driven phenomenon led by the founder of the Burrito League, ultra-runner Jamil Coury, with more than 100 independent local Burrito Leagues now active around the world.

To celebrate the efforts of the league, on Saturday, January 31, 2026, Strava is supporting its global community of Burrito Lovers by sponsoring a free burrito for runners who complete a local 'burrito segment' on that day (subject to local Burrito League eligibility requirements and while supplies last)!

"Burrito League began as a way to bring local runners together through collective effort," said Jamil Coury, founder of Burrito League. "There's nothing better than getting outside, logging miles, and enjoying a little friendly competition. Strava makes it easy for people to find their community wherever they are, and it's been incredible to see how quickly runners around the world have shown up and gotten involved."

As people increasingly seek connection beyond the screen, Strava data shows that for every two minutes a subscriber spends on the app, they spend an hour being active. That behavior is epitomized by the continued growth of Burrito League, with thousands of members worldwide, and still growing daily.

"We know our community is looking for ways to connect digitally that encourage them to get out and do things together in the real world—new clubs on Strava quadrupled last year alone," said Louisa Wee, chief marketing officer at Strava. "It's been incredible to see how a shared passion for running (and burritos!) has brought people together, with our community of burrito lovers logging enough miles to circle the globe seven times so far. We're excited to see how many more laps they rack up on January 31."

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Join the Official Burrito League club on Strava.

Find your local Burrito League at www.burrito-league.com and join the Strava club near you.

and join the Strava club near you. Check out your local Strava club and RSVP to the Jan. 31, 2026 event to get details on how to redeem your burrito that day from the local club organizer. Local club organizers are in charge of distributing burrito redemptions. Make sure to complete the segment on Jan. 31, 2026 and check with your local organizer for full eligibility rules and how to get your sponsored burrito. Burrito redemption valued at $14 (USD). One per person, while supplies last.

Take on the designated "burrito segment" and include the 🌯(burrito emoji) in your Strava activity title.

Share your activity on Strava and connect with burrito lovers around the world.

