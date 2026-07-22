Strava, Samsung Partner For Pre-Installs on New Galaxy Watches; Routes Integration into Samsung Health

Deepened strategic partnership brings Routes plus a 60-day Strava trial with every Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the app for active people with more than 200 million users in more than 185 countries today announced a strategic partnership with Samsung at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Strava will be pre-installed on upcoming Galaxy Watches sold globally, starting with the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2.

Every Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase will include a 60-day free Strava Subscription, giving new athletes full access to Strava's premium features from the moment they set up their new Galaxy Watch.

In addition, Strava will be natively integrated into Samsung Health, with Strava Routes coming later this year, giving subscribers on-wrist access to one of Strava's most-loved navigation features within the Samsung ecosystem.

"The Samsung Galaxy Watches are increasingly popular with the Strava community. We want Strava to be there the moment someone decides to get moving, so that athletes can capture all aspects of their active lives," said Michael Martin, chief executive officer of Strava. "Pre-loading Strava on the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2, while also making Routes work natively through Samsung Health, means the best version of Strava is available from the first time someone puts the watch on their wrist. This upgrade is the first of many improvements Strava and Samsung users can expect in the near future."

The new Samsung Health integration, including native support for Routes, begins rolling out to Galaxy Watch users globally in the coming months.

About Strava

Strava is the app for active people, a community of over 200 million users in more than 185 countries. It's more than tracking workouts - it's where people make progress together, from new habits to new personal bests. No matter your sport or how you track it, Strava's got you covered. Find your crew, crush your goals, and make every effort count. Start your journey with Strava today.

Join the Strava Club or follow Strava on Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Visit www.strava.com for more information.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Contact: Chris Norris; Director, Product Communications at Strava; [email protected]

SOURCE STRAVA, INC.