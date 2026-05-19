Stream Realty Partners Announces Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, and Distribution Platform

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, today announced the expansion of its National Program Management services with the launch of its Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, and Distribution platform. This integrated service offering is designed to support business operators with complex, operationally intensive production and distribution facilities across their full lifecycle of growth.

The platform represents the evolution of the firm's program management capabilities, which have expanded significantly in scope, client base, and service delivery over the past four years. Today, it reflects a more comprehensive, integrated approach that brings together strategy, site selection, capital, and execution to address the growing complexity of manufacturing, food and beverage production, cold storage and specialized distribution operations. We are aligning real estate with the full operating model of our clients

"Real estate decisions have always been critical, but today they sit within a much broader set of operational considerations," said Joe Iatauro, Executive Managing Director & Partner at Stream. "Our approach integrates network strategy, labor, facility design, and execution into a single system that helps clients connect early planning decisions with long-term operational performance, so what is planned on paper delivers measurable results in the real world."

The Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, and Distribution platform brings together a multidisciplinary team focused on aligning capital, people, and property to enable clients to scale faster, operate more efficiently, and make long-term decisions with greater confidence.

Core capabilities include:

Supply chain, transportation labor, and location analysis

Site selection and incentives strategy

Business case development and facility planning

End-to-end execution—from early strategy through operational startup

Capital structuring and investment alignment

Energy and sustainability strategy

The platform is purpose-built for industries where operational performance, labor availability, infrastructure, and speed to market are critical drivers of success—including advanced manufacturing, food processing, cold storage, and automated distribution. These environments require a deep understanding of throughput, labor dynamics, automation, and infrastructure—all of which are embedded into the platform's approach.

"This platform reflects both the growth of our client base and the evolution of how business operators make decisions," said Chris Jackson, President & CEO of Stream. "It represents an expansion of how real estate creates value when it is fully aligned with the operating model. As supply chains become more complex and capital investments more critical, we are continuing to invest in capabilities that deliver more integrated, measurable outcomes for our clients."

Since its inception, the platform has supported technically complex projects nationwide, including advanced manufacturing facilities, highly automated distribution centers, and temperature-controlled food processing and distribution environments. These projects often require navigating constrained labor markets, infrastructure limitations, automation integration, and specialized facility design to reinforce the importance of aligning decisions early and carrying that alignment through execution.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of leasing, investment and development services. This includes tenant and landlord representation, Legendary CX property management, capital markets, investment management and sales, construction, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas with operations in core markets coast to coast. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,550 professionals and now completes annual transactions valued at more than $11.5 billion in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center properties. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

CONTACT:

Molly McMurtry

Stream Realty Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE STREAM REALTY PARTNERS, L.P.