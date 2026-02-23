Stream Realty Partners Announces Sale of Empire West, Buildings 9 and 10, in Houston's West Submarket

Fully Leased, Long-term Investment Grade Tenancy, Class A Industrial Portfolio Acquired by BGO

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, announces the sale of Buildings 9 and 10 at Empire West, a premier Class A industrial development located at 100 Empire Boulevard in Brookshire, Texas. The two buildings, totaling 1,655,523 square feet, are 100% leased to Tesla under long-term, investment-grade tenancy and were acquired by BGO, on behalf of an institutional investor.

Empire West (Photos courtesy of Bryan Malloch, which gives Stream Realty Partners the right to use and distribute for editorial purposes now and in the future.)

The transaction comes on the heels of Stream's recent sale of Empire West Buildings 1, 3, and 8, totaling 1,038,619 square feet, along with a 16.6-acre outdoor storage yard, further demonstrating sustained institutional demand for the Empire West development.

The sale represents a significant milestone within the broader Empire West portfolio, an institutional-quality collection of 10 Class A industrial buildings totaling nearly 4 million square feet, along with a 16.6-acre outdoor storage yard, located in Houston's rapidly expanding West submarket with direct Interstate 10 frontage. Developed and delivered by Stream between 2021 and 2025, the project is fully leased to a roster of high-quality tenants, including Tesla, H-E-B, Ferguson Enterprises, Professional Packaging, and others.

"Empire West has become Houston's premier industrial project, as evidenced by the depth of investor interest and the caliber of users on campus," said Justin Robinson, Executive Managing Director & Partner within Stream's Industrial Development Services group. "This portfolio combines scale, heavy power availability, and cutting-edge design, positioning the project for long-term outperformance."

Stream acquired the land in October 2019, recognizing the long-term growth potential of West Houston, and executed a phased development strategy that resulted in a nearly 4 million-square-foot, institutional-grade industrial campus.

"The sale of Buildings 9 and 10, following the successful disposition of other assets within Empire West, underscores the sustained institutional demand for well-located, fully leased industrial product in Houston's West submarket," said Adam Jackson, Chief Investment Officer at Stream. "Executing multiple transactions at this scale reflects the strength of the tenant roster, the project's long-term positioning, and our disciplined approach to capital deployment and value creation."

The transaction was listed by Stream's Capital Markets team, led by Executive Managing Directors & Partners Seth Koschak and Matteson Hamilton, in coordination with Eastdil Secured and in partnership with Justin Robinson and Stream's Investment Management team, including Portfolio Manager Mustafa Ali and Adam Jackson.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of leasing, investment and development services. This includes tenant and landlord representation, Legendary CX property management, capital markets, investment management and sales, construction, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas with operations in core markets coast to coast. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,700 professionals and now completes annual transactions valued at more than $8.9 billion in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center properties. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About Stream Investment Management

Stream Realty Partners' Investment Management team leverages the extensive expertise of Stream's offices in core markets from coast to coast to make informed investment decisions based on real-time supply and demand fundamentals. The team, comprised of 35 professionals, actively manages five commingled funds, along with several joint ventures and wholly owned assets. In total, Stream oversees 63 investments encompassing 34 million square feet and over $3.4 billion in assets under management.

