Stream Realty Partners Announces Newest Partner

"Matteson has made tremendous contributions to Stream over the last ten years," said Justin Robinson, Partner at Stream. "When we promoted him to Managing Director in 2015, we asked three things of him—to grow our service business, populate the team with best-in-class talent, and to identify development and investment opportunities. He has far exceeded our expectations and become one of the most respected real estate professionals in the process."

Since Hamilton joined the firm in 2009, he has grown Houston's industrial portfolio by 350 percent and been instrumental in completing over 5 million square feet of industrial development. Portfolio growth has been coupled with the hire of prominent industry veterans like Bryan O'Hair, Jeff Pate and Boone Smith, bringing the team total to eight—the largest industrial-focused team in Houston.

Robinson added, "Stream is a true meritocracy, where ability and work ethic are rewarded, and Matteson possesses both of those positive attributes and many more."

Hamilton represents many of the top institutional real estate owners in the country and has completed over 650 lease transactions in his career. Additionally, he holds the SIOR designation as an industrial specialist, and is consistently recognized as a Costar Power Broker and Heavy Hitter by Houston Business Journal. Hamilton also received Stream Houston's overall top producer award for 2018.

"Achieving Partner at Stream is a tremendous accomplishment that signifies one's exceptional level of expertise, respect and accomplishments within our industry," said Kyle Valentine, Regional Managing Partner at Stream. "Given the level of trust that has been earned, each Partner at Stream possesses a meaningful stake in the firm—both organizationally and financially."

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with locations across the country. The company's full-service offerings cover the broad spectrum of leasing, management, development, construction, healthcare and investment sales services across the commercial and multifamily industry. In addition, Stream specializes in sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since its formation in 1996, Stream has grown from its two original partners to a staff of more than 820 real estate professionals nationwide, with regional offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Southern California and Washington, D.C. Stream currently has more than 172 million square feet of assignments across the nation, completes over $2.9 billion in real estate transactions annually and is considered one of the most active investors and developers in the real estate industry. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

