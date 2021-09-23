Stream Realty Partners Expands Occupier Business; Launches Program Management Service Offering

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a national real estate services, development, and investment company, announced today the expansion of its national occupier platform by launching Program Management Services. Joe Iatauro, an 18-year industry veteran, has been recruited to lead the new service as Executive Managing Director.

Stream's enhanced offering is designed to align an occupier's full spectrum of business needs with their real estate. This offering will encompass services, including, but not limited to, supply chain, business and economic incentives, development, design and construction, technology, security and loss prevention, FF&E, material handling, and racking, that provide flexibility to occupier business growth and achieve greater financial returns.

Under Iatauro's leadership, the group will complement Stream's leasing, site selection, investment sales and property management services, with a priority focus on the industrial sector. With specialty expertise in food processing, cold storage, manufacturing and distribution facilities, future expansion plans include retail and office.

"As business becomes more sophisticated, real estate efficiencies and speed-to-market are critical to an occupier's overall business success," said Stream President Chris Jackson. "Our occupier clients need partners who understand their operational and supply chain requirements in addition to the real estate to provide a competitive advantage. Joe is a real estate leader and business expert who understands the occupier's business needs and delivers nimble and integrated solutions."

Iatauro comes to Stream from JLL, where he served as Senior Vice President and Business Unit Lead of the Industrial Project and Development Services Group in Atlanta, Georgia. Having led a team in the development and construction of more than 20 million square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, distribution, cold storage, and office, Iatauro's expertise includes managing diverse occupier portfolios of ground-up, build-to-suit, bend-to-suit greenfield and brownfield developments, existing building renovations, equipment decommissioning and relocations, and lab projects within the industrial sector.

"With this offering, Stream will set the bar for occupier-focused business optimization and real estate strategies, raising client expectations throughout the industry," said Iatauro. "This is an evolutionary venture for Stream and the commercial real estate industry. I couldn't be more excited to launch this offering which places the occupier's business needs first."

About Stream Realty Partners

