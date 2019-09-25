Stream Realty Partners Promotes Victoria Knudson to Partner

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners (Stream) – a national real estate development, services and investment firm, announces the promotion of Victoria Knudson to Partner.

"This is a well-deserved promotion," said Liz Sheff, chief operating officer and partner, Stream Realty Partners. "Victoria's diligence in growing Stream's presence in Chicago and nationally, along with her thoughtful approach in working with others, make her the ultimate team player. To say she's making meaningful and impactful success for Stream is an understatement. We're excited to see what the future brings."

Knudson has over 32 years of real estate experience and joined Stream in 2016 as Executive Vice President – Leader of National Industrial Property Management – and has been known for her exceptional business development skills and has done an outstanding job modeling Stream's core values.

She also led the charge in opening the Stream Chicago office, implemented a national strategic accounts program, and over the past three years grown Stream's industrial property management platform to over 90 million square feet nationally with several institutional clients.

Prior to joining Stream Realty Partners, Knudson served as Senior Managing Director – National Industrial Property Management Leader for Cushman & Wakefield where she was a Senior Executive responsible for the development and growth of the United States Industrial Platform totaling 280 million square feet. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Operations for AMB Property Corporation and worked as an executive for Trammell Crow from 1987 through 2004.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 850 real estate professionals with regional offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Greater Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $2.9 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

