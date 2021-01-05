Street Meets Pop at American Fine Art

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening to the public on January 14th, 2021, the exhibition will showcase the world of Street Art using iconic examples from Warhol and AtZ including the AtZ's graffiti girl and Warhol's soup can. In addition to Warhol and AtZ, American Fine Street Art will also feature the works of such legendary artists as Banksy, Lichtenstein, Brainwash, and Murakami. The unique works in the collection will be available for sale from January 10th on a first come first serve basis. Contact the gallery to schedule a private viewing before the collection opens to the public.

American Fine Art proudly launched the emerging street artist AtZ onto the international art scene and is his exclusive representative. His work, his style, his fresh approach to the old school of back alley graffiti and new highbrow street art has made it to the realm of fine art and his fans and collectors cannot get enough. AtZ's works are now in private collections as well as public spaces around the world from New Zealand to New York. AtZ works predominantly in acrylics, spray paint, and stencil. Having had no formal art training, he looks to his predecessors in the world of street art like Crash and Banksy as well as the Pop Art Masters including Warhol and Basquiat.

Andy Warhol is without a doubt the most identifiable name in American Pop Art. In addition to these, the gallery will also feature works from Warhol's Endangered Species, Death and Disaster, and Cowboys and Indians variations and series. Andy Warhol believed that everyone would get their 15 minutes of fame, it seems he got much more than he bargained for with collectors clamoring for his works still today and a track record of sales and values rivaled only by Pablo Picasso.

American Fine Art is an international leader in fine art and Scottsdale's premier fine art gallery specializing in 19th-21st century masters of fine art exhibited around the world. The gallery offers complimentary consultation for both experienced and novice collectors.

Exhibit on view through February 27, 2021.

3908 N. Scottsdale Rd. | Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480.990.1200 | Warhol.me

