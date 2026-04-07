StreetTalk Appoints Steven Marder as Chief Operating Officer and Robbie Witlin as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Growth

Marder brings extensive executive experience in scaling media, technology, and advertising operations. During his career, he has led teams across startup, mid-market, and public company environments. Before joining StreetTalk, Marder served as chief growth officer at $7 billion eyewear maker Lenskart, focused on U.S. operations. He also served as the COO of Hollywood.com, where he led growth that made it No. 1 in its Comscore category at the time, while overseeing sister company MovieTickets.com's ad sales through its acquisition by Fandango. Marder also has directed business operations at Fastener.io, a leading B2B matchmaking firm and technology platform, doubling the client base during his tenure. Earlier in his career, Marder co-founded multiple early-stage ventures across education and healthcare technology. He was also a founding advisory board member of Elite SEM, the predecessor to Tinuiti.

Witlin joins StreetTalk to lead the go-to-market strategy and scale the company's revenue engine. He previously served as chief operating officer at Directive and vice president at Tinuiti, where he built and led cross-functional teams spanning sales, client experience, product, and operations. During his tenure as chief operating officer, Witlin drove sustained revenue growth of 35%+ while expanding gross margins by double-digit percentage points through structural and delivery model improvements. He also established account expansion as a core growth lever, doubling closed revenue from existing customers and driving consistently positive net revenue retention.

"What stood out to me immediately about StreetTalk is how clearly the team understands the tectonic shift happening in consumer attention and in the agency business model itself. We combine irreplaceable human authenticity with AI-powered operational efficiency, delivering the kind of business horsepower and scalability typically reserved for pureplay technology companies," said Steven Marder, chief operating officer. "StreetTalk's Conversation Creative is perfectly positioned at the center of this shift, and I'm excited to help scale it into the defining format for how brands connect with consumers now and into the future."

Marder added, "Of paramount importance to me is the unrivaled people and culture, where StreetTalk is truly a diamond in the rough. Through 'The BranD Initiative' officially launching today, and co-created with my family, StreetTalk is making it easy for our brand partners to participate in magnifying positive impact in doing good with a simple format pledging 'X donated for every Y.' StreetTalk is leading the way with a donation for every interview completed to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in honor of my son, Brandon. Our team's commitment to giving back is woven into everything we do, and it's the kind of large-scale impact- and mission-driven work I want to be part of building."

"What drew me to StreetTalk is how clearly the team understands where the market is heading," said Robbie Witlin, chief revenue officer. "AI is flooding the ecosystem with content, but very little of it creates real connection. Authenticity is becoming the scarcest resource in modern advertising. StreetTalk's Conversation Creative model is built to solve that , and I'm excited to scale it into a measurable growth engine for the brands we partner with."

"To scale Conversation Creative from a niche strategy to a global standard, we needed proven operators who have actually done it before," said Jesse Eisenberg, chief executive officer of StreetTalk. "Steven and Robbie bring the experience to build a high-performance growth engine that requires rigorous operational infrastructure without losing the soul of the creative work, and that is exactly what StreetTalk needs to take our operation to the next phase of growth."

To participate in The BranD Initiative, or for more information, please email [email protected] .

About StreetTalk: StreetTalk is a creative advertising agency that pioneered the Conversation Creative category, developing strategy-led campaigns built around real, unscripted, man-on-the-street interviews. With more than 10,000 interviews captured and a presence across major U.S. cities, StreetTalk creates authentic, human-centered content that drives engagement across digital, social, paid media, and experiential channels. The agency partners with leading brands across CPG, consumer apps and services, food and beverage, health and wellness, and entertainment to deliver "Conversations that Convert." For more information, visit www.StreetTalk.com .

SOURCE StreetTalk