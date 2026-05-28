Strengthen Participant-Site Readiness for Complex Rare Disease Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see perspectives on the impact of rising clinical trial complexity across all stakeholders, especially in Rare Disease. Attendees will learn about designing trials with and for sites and patients. The featured speakers will discuss how to retain participants in clinical trials and get the best data possible while not overburdening them. Attendees will gain insights into explaining the "why" – the importance of helping patients understand the purpose behind what they're being asked to do. The speakers will also share viewpoints on the impact of technology to reduce friction.

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balancing participation burden for patients and sites with the need to generate high-quality data that drives success is a critical operational challenge in complex clinical trials. This webinar explores how stronger clinical site and participant partnerships can help reduce friction for participants, caregivers and research teams while supporting data quality and trial execution.

The featured speakers will explore the unique complexities of designing and conducting clinical trials, particularly in rare diseases, where every decision is a balancing act impacting a wide range of stakeholders. With the high costs of drug development and the small population available for enrollment, each participant is of heightened importance and the risks to study success are greater.

Bringing together a range of perspectives, this webinar will explore how strengthening the participant-site relationship can streamline the end-to-end trial process, making it fit seamlessly into the lives of participants, caregivers and sites. Attendees will also hear viewpoints on how technology can reduce operational friction without adding unnecessary burden.

Register for this webinar to learn how clinical site partnerships can reduce participant burden, strengthen site engagement and support better outcomes in complex trials.

Join Florence Mowlem, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, uMotif; Paula Brown Stafford, CEO, Allucent; Matteo Lai, Co-Founder & CEO, Empatica; and Jennifer Cook, Senior Project Manager, Accellacare, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 12pm EDT (6pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Strengthen Participant-Site Readiness for Complex Rare Disease Trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact: Vera Kovacevic Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks