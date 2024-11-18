Strengthening Digital Health Infrastructure Can Transform Telehealth and Improve Patient Outcomes, Says Info-Tech Research Group in New Resource

In its newly published blueprint, Info-Tech Research Group outlines five foundational strategies for healthcare providers to improve digital access and patient engagement. The comprehensive resource will equip providers with the tools needed to overcome barriers to telehealth adoption, fostering a more inclusive and equitable healthcare environment.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As telehealth continues to reshape the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, many healthcare organizations face challenges in scaling these services due to issues in data security, digital integration, and patient engagement. Info-Tech Research Group, in its newly released resource Assess Telehealth and Patient Self-Management Readiness, provides insights into these obstacles, which can hinder telehealth adoption and compromise the quality of patient outcomes. The resource offers healthcare providers a structured approach to evaluate and enhance their digital capabilities, improve patient self-management, and drive positive outcomes in care delivery.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Assess Telehealth and Patient Self-Management Readiness" blueprint details five key pillars that healthcare IT leaders should prioritize within their digital modernization strategies to bridge the gaps in digital and telehealth equity. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Population health management aims to improve population health outcomes by addressing various factors that affect health, including medical care, social determinants, and individual behaviors," says Neal Rosenblatt, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group.

Info-Tech's research findings highlight the critical role of technology in advancing patient engagement and self-management. The firm explains in the blueprint that through advanced digital platforms, patients can seamlessly access their medical records, schedule appointments, request prescription refills, and communicate directly with healthcare providers, empowering them to take a proactive role in managing their health. Furthermore, the adoption of virtual consultations is particularly advantageous for patients with mobility challenges or those residing in remote areas, allowing them to connect with healthcare providers from the comfort of their homes. Info-Tech advises that this shift toward a technology-driven healthcare model not only increases accessibility but also promotes equity in healthcare, resulting in improved patient satisfaction and better health outcomes.

"A pivotal component of population health management is patient engagement and self-management. Patient engagement in value-based healthcare is crucial for improved health outcomes, lower costs, and a better patient experience," explains Rosenblatt. "It involves a patient's active participation in their own healthcare from prevention to treatment and recovery."

In its Assess Telehealth and Patient Self-Management Readiness blueprint, the global IT research and advisory firm details five key pillars that healthcare IT leaders should prioritize within their digital modernization strategies to bridge the gaps in digital and telehealth equity:

Advocacy & Awareness: Raising awareness about digital health access is crucial. Initiatives like expanding low-cost broadband services to underserved areas and supporting telehealth reimbursement policies ensure services are accessible and affordable for all. Access & Affordability: Affordable internet access is a foundational element of digital healthcare. Solutions like subsidized broadband, public Wi-Fi in community spaces, and mobile hotspots enhance connectivity and ensure that underserved communities can access telehealth services. Digital Skills Training: Digital literacy empowers patients to engage confidently in telehealth. Training on online safety, telehealth literacy, and personal health information management helps patients build confidence to navigate digital health tools effectively. Technical Help & Support: Access to technical assistance ensures patients can fully engage in telehealth. Resources like tech support hotlines, in-person navigators, and community tech events help address technical challenges and foster digital inclusion. Technology & Devices: The availability of electronic devices is essential to bridge the digital divide. Programs that offer discounted laptops or refurbished devices, public computer centers, and mobile computer labs help ensure that all individuals can participate in digital healthcare.

By implementing the five pillars recommended by Info-Tech's blueprint, healthcare providers can build a more inclusive, patient-centered digital health ecosystem that promotes engagement, supports proactive health management, and drives better outcomes across diverse communities.

