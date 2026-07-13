Stretch Zone and Hint Team Up to Make Summer Wellness Simple

National partnership brings complimentary Hint sampling to select Stretch Zone studios, pairing smarter hydration with better movement all summer long

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the pioneer and industry leader of practitioner-assisted stretching, and - Hint, Inc., the #1 unsweetened flavored still water brand in the U.S. according to SPINS and IRI data today announced a national summer partnership built around a shared belief: feeling good shouldn't be complicated. The partnership brings complimentary Hint sampling to 100 select Stretch Zone studios nationwide, with activations in key markets including Southern California, New York City and Miami.

Hint

The collaboration arrives at a cultural moment when consumers aren't just working out; they're investing in how they feel. Hint and Stretch Zone are meeting members exactly there, with a partnership centered on smarter hydration, better movement, and the kind of daily wellness rituals that actually stick.

"Stretch Zone and Hint share the same core belief, that feeling good shouldn't be complicated," said Lindsey McFadden, Chief Marketing Officer, Stretch Zone. "This partnership brings together two best-in-class brands at the moment our members need it most. Summer is when people recommit to movement, and pairing every stretch with clean, delicious hydration makes that commitment easier to keep."

"Hydration is one of the simplest, most overlooked pillars of wellness," said Michael Pengue, CEO of Hint Water. "Partnering with Stretch Zone lets us reach people at exactly the right moment when they're prioritizing their bodies and looking for feel-good habits that fit real life."

Throughout the summer, Stretch Zone members and guests can enjoy complimentary Hint at participating studios following their practitioner-assisted stretch sessions, turning post-stretch hydration into a signature part of the studio experience. Participating locations and additional partnership programming will be announced throughout the season.

For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com and www.drinkhint.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 430 locations open throughout 41 states and Canada, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2025 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2025 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Hint® Water

Hint® is a beverage company on a mission to remove the friction between what feels good and what's good for you by making hydration enjoyable. As the originator of pure, flavored hydration for more than 20 years, Hint infuses purified water with natural fruit essences to deliver bright flavor without sugar, diet sweeteners, or calories. With over 25 still and sparkling varieties, Hint is redefining flavored hydration with chuggable water for the flavor motivated. Hint is the #1 unsweetened flavored still water in the U.S. according to SPINS and IRI data, and is sold in traditional retail stores, through foodservice operators, and direct-to-consumer at drinkhint.com and Amazon.com.

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SOURCE Stretch Zone