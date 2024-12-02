STRETCH ZONE ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING IN ARLINGTON, TEXAS

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Opens Newest Location Under Local Leadership

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, announces the opening of its newest location in Arlington, Texas. This location is Stretch Zone's 377th in the United States and is owned and operated by Hannah and Josh Hoyt, a first time Stretch Zone owner.

Initially drawn to Stretch Zone for its commitment to health and wellness by encouraging the body to function optimally, Hannah and Josh join an established network of 16 other studios in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The opening of this studio in Arlington will further Stretch Zone's mission of enhancing flexibility, improving posture, and increasing range of motion for residents, reinforcing the brand's reputation as a trusted destination for personalized stretching services.

"We are excited to join the Stretch Zone team. After meeting with their leadership and learning about their mission, we were truly impressed by their dedication to health and wellness. Hannah and I are thrilled to bring Stretch Zone to Arlington and look forward to fostering strong, lasting relationships within the community," says Josh. The Hoyt family is eager to make connections and share the unique benefits of assisted stretching with as many people as possible at this prime location.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise due in large part to its patented equipment and proprietary training and education methodology. Stretch Zone focuses on a scientific approach to stretching and believes in re-educating muscles to establish a more ideal resting muscle tone and range of motion.

Stretch Zone Arlington Highlands is located at 4000 Five Points Boulevard, Suite 165, Arlington, TX, 76018. Operating hours are M-T 7am-7pm, Friday 7am-5pm, Saturday 9am-3pm and closed on Sunday and the phone number is (682) 270-0065. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone client. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 350 locations open throughout 41 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

