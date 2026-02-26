STRETCH ZONE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN IRVINE, CA

Premier Assisted Stretching Brand Expands in Orange County Under Local Leadership

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted-stretching brand featuring a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Irvine, CA, further expanding its presence in Southern California and bringing personalized mobility-enhancing services to the community.

The Irvine studio marks the second Stretch Zone location for local owner Todd Hanson, who is dedicated to empowering individuals of all ages and activity levels through improved flexibility, mobility, and overall wellness. Building on the success of his first studio in Anaheim Hills, Todd brings a passion for making movement more accessible and enjoyable for residents throughout Orange County.

"I'm thrilled to bring Stretch Zone to Irvine and continue helping our neighbors move better and live better," said Todd Hansen, Owner of Stretch Zone Irvine. "This community values health, fitness, and longevity, and our assisted-stretching method supports all of those goals. We're here to help people feel their best through safe, science-backed stretching that delivers real results."

Stretch Zone's practitioner-assisted stretching combines certified and trained professionals with proprietary equipment to safely help muscles relax and move beyond what individuals can achieve alone. The method emphasizes gradual improvement, increased range of motion, and enhanced everyday performance — from simple tasks to athletic pursuits.

The Irvine studio is designed with a welcoming, open layout, offering customized sessions tailored to each member's needs and goals. Whether seeking relief from everyday stiffness, support for fitness recovery, or greater freedom of movement, Stretch Zone provides a personalized experience with multiple membership options to suit lifestyles and budgets.

Stretch Zone Irvine is located at:

5325 University Drive, Irvine, CA 92612

Operating hours: Monday – Friday 8AM – 7PM, Saturday 9AM – 5PM, Sunday 10AM – 4PM.

Phone: 949-620-1622

To celebrate the grand opening, Stretch Zone Irvine is offering a complimentary first visit for all new members.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With over 420 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver a safe, effective experience that improves mobility and enhances quality of life. In 2026, the company released an industry-first research study, The Stretch Zone Effect - published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Treatment, providing scientific data supporting the benefits of its practitioner-assisted stretching method.

Stretch Zone has been featured on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

