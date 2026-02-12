STRETCH ZONE OPENS TODAY IN MORGANTOWN, WV

New wellness studio introduces practitioner-assisted stretching to support mobility, recovery, and active lifestyles

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner-assisted stretching, is opening Stretch Zone Morgantown, bringing a new approach to health and wellness to the local community. The studio is owned and operated by Jack Spatafore, making this his second Stretch Zone location.

Jack, a physical therapist with more than 20 years of experience in private practice, was drawn to Stretch Zone after seeing firsthand the benefits of practitioner-assisted stretching. "Throughout my career, I've seen the impact guided stretching can have on how people move and feel," he shared. "Stretch Zone fills a real need by making this type of care accessible outside of a traditional clinical setting."

For Morgantown, the opening represents a first-of-its-kind opportunity. "This community has never had access to a studio focused solely on practitioner-assisted stretching," Jack said. "We're excited to introduce a service that supports recovery, mobility, and overall quality of life."

Stretch Zone offers one-on-one stretch sessions led by certified practitioners who personalize each session based on the member's body, goals, and limitations. Practitioners guide members through safe, controlled stretches designed to improve flexibility, increase range of motion, and help the body move more comfortably—without forcing or strain.

In addition to owning Stretch Zone Morgantown, Jack also owns two physical therapy clinics in West Virginia. His background brings a deep understanding of movement, recovery, and long-term physical well-being to the studio. The Morgantown location will be managed by Carrie Wickline, who also serves as Regional Manager.

Stretch Zone Morgantown will be open Monday-Friday from 7am-8pm, Saturday & Sundays Noon-3pm. To celebrate the opening, new members are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch consultation and session. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With more than 400 open locations across North America, Stretch Zone's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver safe, effective stretching experiences that improve mobility and enhance quality of life. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

