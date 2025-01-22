STRETCH ZONE ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING IN CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Opens Newest Location Under Local Leadership

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, announces the opening of its newest location in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. This location is Stretch Zone's 380th in the United States and is owned and operated by Doug Allen, a first-time Stretch Zone owner.

After struggling to recover from a previous injury through traditional physical therapy alone, Allen found a game-changing solution through Stretch Zone. The significant improvement he experienced in his personal journey to recovery inspired him to open his own studio. Today, Allen is proud to announce the grand opening of his first Stretch Zone studio in his hometown of Cedar Rapids — the company's fifth location in Iowa.

"My own experience as a Stretch Zone member since March 2024 showed me the incredible benefits of assisted stretching," says Allen. "I saw a real need in my community for a place where people could experience improved flexibility, better posture, and increased range of motion. Opening this studio in Cedar Rapids will allow me to help others achieve their fitness goals and improve their overall well-being."

Stretch Zone's scientifically backed, practitioner-assisted stretching method has helped countless individuals enhance their mobility and recovery. Allen is confident that his new studio will further strengthen the brand's reputation as a trusted destination for personalized stretching services, offering residents a pathway to a healthier, more active lifestyle.

With a prime location in Cedar Rapids, Allen is excited to introduce the Stretch Zone experience to the local community and help as many people as possible discover the benefits of assisted stretching.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise due in large part to its patented equipment and proprietary training and education methodology. Stretch Zone focuses on a scientific approach to stretching and believes in re-educating muscles to establish a more ideal resting muscle tone and range of motion.

Stretch Zone Cedar Rapids is located at 4701 1st Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids, IA, 52402. Operating hours are M-F 7am-6pm, Saturday 8am-4pm and closed on Sunday. The studio phone number is (319) 382-3232. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone members. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone was created with a deep passion for improving lives. The brand has redefined how we approach stretching, with a mission to enhance the quality of life in communities nationwide. By utilizing our proprietary tables and patented strapping system, Stretch Zone helps individuals achieve long-term results in flexibility and mobility. With over 370 locations across 41 states, the brand has experienced remarkable growth and continues to gain national recognition, ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times' 2024 Top 400 List. Stretch Zone is seeking experienced franchisees who share a passion for health and wellness and are dedicated to making a lasting impact on their communities. To learn more, visit stretchzone.com

Media Contact:

Stephanie Hall, Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone