STRETCH ZONE ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING IN CYPRESS, TEXAS

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Opens Newest Location Under Local Leadership

CYPRESS, Texas, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, announces the opening of its newest location in Cypress, Texas. This location is Stretch Zone's 376th in the United States and is owned and operated by Debbie and Rathel Alexander, a first-time Stretch Zone owner.

Initially drawn to Stretch Zone by the transformative benefits of practitioner-assisted stretching—achieved through patience and consistency—the Alexanders are excited to bring the first Stretch Zone studio to the Houston market. This opportunity allows the Houston community to experience firsthand the impact of assisted stretching. Continuing the reputation Stretch Zone has built as a trusted destination for personalized stretching services, offering benefits like enhanced flexibility, improved posture, and increased range of motion.

"I'm proud to be part of a franchise that prioritizes the success of its members!" says Debbie Alexander. "That's what makes Stretch Zone the trusted organization it is today." The Alexanders are thrilled to expand the Stretch Zone footprint in Houston and share the unique benefits of assisted stretching with as many people as possible, starting with a prime location.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise due in large part to its patented equipment and proprietary training and education methodology. Stretch Zone focuses on a scientific approach to stretching and believes in re-educating muscles to establish a more ideal resting muscle tone and range of motion.

Stretch Zone Cypress is located at 9430 Fry Road, Suite 700, Cypress, TX, 77433. Operating hours are M-F 7am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am-5pm and the studio phone number is (281) 758-5655. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone client. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 370 locations open throughout 41 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

Contact:

Stephanie Hall

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone